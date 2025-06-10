How to Bet on MMA Without Sacrificing Your Phone Number

MMA betting is a serious business, and while luck is obviously involved, being strategic with your decisions can increase your odds of winning big. But whether you’re betting for fun or hoping to earn some side income, you might feel hesitant to use betting apps simply because of the personal data required to create accounts.

All apps will require your email address at the very least, and most now also expect you to share your phone number to verify your account with an SMS code. But what if you don’t want to provide your own number?

The good news is that there is still a way to create accounts on MMA betting apps without sacrificing too much personal data, and that’s what we’re discussing in this article.

The Solution: Use a Temporary Non-VoIP Number

So, you’re creating an account on a betting app and you’re asked to enter a phone number to receive an SMS code. This number doesn’t have to be yours – it just needs to be something you can access, which rules out just making one up.

In this case, the best alternative is to use a non-VoIP number, which you can buy for temporary use from sites like https://www.smspool.net/. These numbers are accessible online, so you can view the SMS code you need for verification and enter it while you’re creating a betting account.

What Are Non-VoIP Numbers and How Do They Work?

Non-VoIP numbers are tied to a real phone SIM, like your own number. Companies like SMSPool sell them for people who want temporary access to a number that isn’t their own, usually for account signups or to access services exclusive to other countries.

They work just like a real number, except you can access any data sent to them online. That means, when you’re using a non-VoIP number to log in to a betting account, you can just enter the number, receive the verification code, enter the code in the required field, and complete the sign-up.

Non-VoIP numbers usually cost a few dollars for 20 to 60 minutes of use.

When to Use (and Not to Use) a non-VoIP Number

The best time to use a Non-VoIP number is when you’re signing up for a betting site that requires you to enter a phone number to verify your account.

Just be mindful that these numbers are only for temporary use. If you need to use the same number for two-factor authentication every time you log in, you’ll have to use your own.

Takeaway

Betting on MMA shouldn’t have to mean sacrificing your personal data. In this digital age, when we already share so much online and data breaches are so common, it’s well worth being mindful of how often you give out your phone number.

Hopefully, this article has helped you to consider alternative solutions if you want to create an account on an MMA betting app without having to hand over data unnecessarily.

