10 Free Coin Scanner Apps for Identification & Value

Finding the right coin scanner app can transform your coin collecting experience from guesswork to confident identification. Whether you’ve inherited a coin collection or found an interesting piece in your pocket change, these apps make it easy to discover what you have and what it’s worth.

Modern coin identifier apps use AI technology to recognize coins instantly from a simple photo. Gone are the days of flipping through heavy reference books—now your smartphone can identify thousands of coins in seconds and provide accurate market values.

In this guide, we’ll explore the top 10 coin value apps that every collector should know about. From professional-grade tools to beginner-friendly options, there’s something here for everyone.

Quick Overview: Best Coin Scanner Apps

CoinKnow – Professional-grade coin scanner app with automatic error detection and 98% accuracy for U.S. coins

CoinValueChecker – Feature-rich coin identifier app with 99% recognition across 300,000+ U.S. coin types and market intelligence

PCGS CoinFacts – Authoritative coin value app with comprehensive data on 39,000+ U.S. coins from the industry’s leading grading service

NGC Coin App – Official NGC coin scanner app for verifying certified coins and accessing population data

Heritage Auctions – Auction platform coin scanner app showing real-world prices from actual sales

The Best Free Coin Scanner Apps Reviews

1. CoinKnow – Best Overall Coin Scanner App

CoinKnow delivers professional-level accuracy that serious collectors trust. This coin scanner app stands out with features you won’t find anywhere else.

Key Features: It’s one of only two apps worldwide that automatically detects rare error coins like doubled dies and missing mint marks. The grading accuracy consistently lands within a 2-point range on the Sheldon Scale, which is remarkably precise for mobile technology.

What Makes It Special: CoinKnow offers exclusive features like copper color classification (RD/RB/BN) and Proof finish detection (CAM/DCAM). The automatic rare variety identification means you don’t need years of experience to spot valuable coins.

Pricing & Availability: Daily free scans are available without aggressive subscription pushes. This coin identifier app focuses exclusively on U.S. coins, making it the go-to choice for American collectors.

Best For: US Beginners and collectors who want professional-grade accuracy and automatic error detection.

2. CoinValueChecker – Best for Market Intelligence

CoinValueChecker combines precise identification with powerful market analysis tools. This coin value app earns its runner-up position with an impressive 99% recognition accuracy.

Key Features: The app covers over 300,000 U.S. coin types and includes automatic error coin detection rivaling CoinKnow’s capabilities. Real-time price data, trend analysis, and auction alerts make this more than just an identifier.

Market Intelligence Suite: Portfolio tracking helps you monitor your collection’s value over time. The auction tracking feature ensures you never miss important sales of coins you’re interested in.

Who Should Use It: This coin scanner app excels for American coin collectors who want comprehensive market data alongside reliable identification. The feature-rich interface may feel overwhelming for casual beginners, but it’s perfect for collectors ready to dive deeper.

Best For: U.S. coin collectors who need both identification and market intelligence for investment decisions.

3. CoinSnap

CoinSnap makes coin identification incredibly simple with an interface so intuitive that anyone can use it. This beginner-friendly coin identifier app focuses on speed and simplicity.

How It Works: Just snap a picture and within seconds, you’ll see the coin’s value, history, and condition grade. The worldwide coverage means you can identify coins from virtually any country without switching apps.

What You Get: The coin value app identifies 240,000+ coin types and distinguishes between Mint State and Proof coins. Collection management tools help you organize your finds and track total value effortlessly.

Trade-offs: The simplicity comes with limitations in accuracy for rare varieties. Premium features require a subscription, and the grading isn’t precise enough for professional selling.

Best For: Newcomers or anyone wanting quick answers without complexity.

4. Coinoscope

Coinoscope specializes in identifying coins from around the world. This coin scanner app has built a trusted reputation with collectors globally.

Global Coverage: The extensive database handles international coins that other apps might miss. Visual comparison features help when you’re unsure about identification.

Key Features: Basic identification and value estimation are genuinely free. The coin identifier app includes detailed filtering by country, year, and mint for thorough research.

Limitations: Free users face daily scan limits for premium features, and an internet connection is required. Despite these restrictions, it’s invaluable for collectors with international coins.

Best For: Collectors with world coins and travelers encountering foreign currency.

5. HeritCoin

HeritCoin is a pleasant surprise, operating completely free without aggressive subscription pushes. This coin value app provides robust features genuinely accessible to everyone.

Standout Features: The app creates stunning 3D models of your coins for a unique collection display. AI-powered identification recognizes coins and provides value estimates without payment pressure.

User Experience: Regular updates keep the app current and functional. The clean interface makes navigation simple for beginners, while the collection management tools satisfy experienced collectors.

What Users Say: With 4.7-star ratings and over 55,000 reviews, users appreciate the no-nonsense approach. This coin scanner app delivers what it promises without hidden fees.

Best For: Budget-conscious collectors who want solid features without subscription costs.

Professional Reference Apps

6. PCGS CoinFacts

PCGS CoinFacts transforms your phone into a comprehensive encyclopedia for U.S. coins. Created by Professional Coin Grading Service, this coin value app is the industry-standard reference.

Comprehensive Data: The app covers over 39,000 U.S. coins with complete Price Guide listings. You get access to 3.2+ million auction prices from major houses and over 30 years of population statistics.

Key Features: Barcode scanning provides instant lookup for PCGS/NGC certified coins. The 2,580 high-resolution photographs help with grade estimation through Photograde.

Important Note: This isn’t an automatic coin scanner app—it’s a reference database requiring manual input. However, the depth of information, auction data, and professional insights make it essential for serious collectors.

Best For: Serious U.S. coin collectors needing authoritative reference data for research and verification.

7. NGC Coin App

The NGC Coin App brings professional numismatic authority to your smartphone. Developed by the world’s largest third-party grading company, this coin identifier app specializes in certified coins.

Core Function: Instant barcode scanning verifies NGC-certified coins and provides access to official certification data. You can view images of nearly 20 million certified coins in the database.

What It Offers: The app provides NGC Census population data showing how many coins exist at each grade level. Expert analysis from industry professionals adds valuable context.

Usage: This coin scanner app works best for collectors of professionally graded coins. Photographing through plastic slabs often yields poor results with standard apps, making NGC’s barcode system essential.

Best For: Collectors who focus on NGC-certified coins and want official verification data.

8. Greysheet Mobile

Greysheet Mobile delivers the same pricing data that dealers have trusted since 1963. This coin value app provides professional-grade wholesale and retail values.

What It Includes: Access over 150,000 wholesale and retail prices with hourly updates. The app includes 2+ million auction records from major houses for comprehensive market research.

Key Features: Real-time precious metals spot pricing keeps you informed on gold and silver values. Historical price charts reveal long-term trends, while the dealer directory connects you with reputable sellers.

Important Distinction: This isn’t an automatic coin identifier app—it’s strictly for checking market prices. You need to know what coin you have before Greysheet tells you what it’s worth.

Best For: Serious collectors and dealers needing accurate, current pricing data for buying and selling decisions.

Specialized Apps

9. Numiis

Numiis specializes in providing rich historical context alongside identification. This coin scanner app transforms collecting into an educational journey.

Unique Approach: The app offers detailed filtering by year, country, mint, and historical period. Each coin comes with comprehensive background information and educational narratives.

What Makes It Special: This coin value app is ideal for collectors who value knowledge as much as monetary worth. The stories behind your coins make numismatics fascinating beyond just dollar values.

Pricing: Only the trial period is free—ongoing use requires a subscription. Despite the cost, the educational content justifies the investment for history enthusiasts.

Best For: History buffs who want to understand the significance and stories behind their coins.

10. Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions connects you to one of numismatics’ largest auction houses. This coin value app enables auction browsing and real sales data research.

What It Provides: Browse current and past auctions to see what coins actually sell for. The realized price research shows authentic market results rather than estimated values.

Key Point: This isn’t a traditional coin identifier app—it’s an auction platform exclusively. You must know what you’re seeking before this app helps with pricing research.

Why Use It: The actual sales data provides the most accurate picture of current market conditions. This coin scanner app is essential for serious buyers and sellers.

Best For: Collectors buying, selling, or researching through authentic auction market results.

How to Choose the Right Free Coin Scanner App?

Your collecting goals determine which coin value app fits best. Different apps excel at different tasks, and many collectors use multiple tools together.

For Quick Identification: Start with CoinSnap or CoinKnow for instant results. These beginner-friendly coin identifier apps get you started without overwhelming complexity.

For Serious Collecting: Combine CoinKnow or CoinValueChecker for identification with PCGS CoinFacts or NGC for reference data. This multi-app approach leverages each tool’s strengths.

For Market Intelligence: Use CoinValueChecker or Greysheet Mobile alongside your coin scanner app for investment decisions. The pricing and trend data help you buy and sell smartly.

For International Coins: Coinoscope handles world coins better than U.S.-focused apps. The visual comparison features help with unfamiliar foreign currency.

