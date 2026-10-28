Amateur MMA Fighter Calvin Olson Hospitalized After Serious Motorcycle Accident

Amateur mixed martial artist Calvin Olson has reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit following a serious motorcycle accident, with a potentially lengthy recovery ahead.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Ivan Silva, Olson is currently under close medical supervision in intensive care as he begins his recovery. Reports indicate that he suffered a brain injury in the crash.

In August, Olson competed against Nathaniel Esquibel in an amateur bout at Guerrilla Fighting Championship 2, where he secured a second-round technical knockout victory. The win was the first of his amateur MMA career.

The fundraiser’s organizer said the accident has placed Olson in a difficult position physically, emotionally and financially. The campaign is seeking donations to assist with medical treatment, rehabilitation costs and daily living expenses as he navigates the recovery process.

“No young man should have to face a battle like this without the support of those around him,” the fundraiser states.

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