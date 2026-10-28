Fri. Oct 30th, 2026
Calvin Olson

Amateur MMA Fighter Calvin Olson Hospitalized After Serious Motorcycle Accident

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Amateur mixed martial artist Calvin Olson has reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit following a serious motorcycle accident, with a potentially lengthy recovery ahead.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Ivan Silva, Olson is currently under close medical supervision in intensive care as he begins his recovery. Reports indicate that he suffered a brain injury in the crash.

In August, Olson competed against Nathaniel Esquibel in an amateur bout at Guerrilla Fighting Championship 2, where he secured a second-round technical knockout victory.  The win was the first of his amateur MMA career.

The fundraiser’s organizer said the accident has placed Olson in a difficult position physically, emotionally and financially. The campaign is seeking donations to assist with medical treatment, rehabilitation costs and daily living expenses as he navigates the recovery process.

“No young man should have to face a battle like this without the support of those around him,” the fundraiser states.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Brian DeMuro

Brian DeMuro, MMA fighter and Jiu Jitsu instructor, shot dead by brother according to police report

By Eric Kowal 12 hours ago
Stipe Miocic enter UFC pound-for-pound rankings in new UFC rankings update

Stipe Miocic Tips Volkov for UFC Heavyweight Title After UFC 333 Win: ‘If He Gets The Opportunity, He’ll Get It Done’

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
King Green

King Green crashes custom Range Rover live on stream

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Brian Manning, Oktagon 96

OKTAGON 96’s Brian Manning on Marek Barti – “I’m going to smoke him”

By James Lynch 3 days ago
Islam Makhachev, UFC 302

Islam Makhachev Won’t Defend Welterweight Title Against Carlos Prates at UFC 336

By Eric Kowal 5 days ago
UFC 333 results, UFC 333

UFC 333 results – Volkanovski vs. Evloev

By Eric Kowal 6 days ago