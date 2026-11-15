BKB 61 results – Lee Selby wins tough split decision over Ollie Sentance

LONDON, ENGLAND (November 14, 2026) — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing delivered another exciting night of fights at BKB 61: London, which took place inside the indigo at The O2 in London, England.

Former IBF Featherweight World Champion “Lightning” Lee Selby survived a grueling five-round war against a game Ollie “The Death” Sentance to earn a split decision victory in the super lightweight main event. Selby looked every bit like a former world champion in the opening round, picking Sentance apart with well-timed shots. Sentance rallied in the second and made the bout more competitive, as the two went back and forth for the remainder of the contest. In the end, Selby earned the nod on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

In the co-main event, Amado “AFV” Fernando Vargas delivered a dominant performance, stopping Callum Nulty in the second round. Vargas was noticeably the sharper fighter, timing his shots well and repeatedly knocking down the awkward Nulty with well-placed punches. After Vargas scored his second knockdown of the round, the referee had seen enough and stepped in to stop the contest in his favor.

A new BKB Bridgerweight World Champion was crowned in London as Matty “The Assassin” Askin scored a massive upset, knocking out reigning champion “Marvelous” Marko Martinjak in the second round. A former multiple-time champion in gloved boxing, Askin showcased his pedigree by outworking the five-division bare knuckle boxing champion in the opening round before landing a short uppercut that sent Martinjak to the canvas late in the frame. Less than a minute into the second round, Askin connected with a short jab that dropped Martinjak again, and the champion was unable to beat the 10-count, sealing a stunning title-winning victory for Askin.

Ash “Bash” Devenport remained undefeated in his bare knuckle boxing career, knocking out former two-time world title challenger Kallum “Skull Crusher” Skhane in the first round of their welterweight matchup. Devenport showed impressive control inside the Trigon, backing Skhane into a corner before dropping him with a stiff left straight. Skhane was unable to beat the 10-count and appeared to have injured his right wrist in the exchange.

Simey “The Smoke from Stoke” Doherty earned a shot at the BKB Welterweight World Championship after scoring a unanimous decision victory over former British champion Aaron “The Baron” McCallum. The two met again in a title eliminator rematch following their split draw in July, going toe-to-toe for another five rounds. This time, however, Doherty did enough in the eyes of the judges to secure the victory and move one step closer to a world title.

In a welterweight matchup, former world title contender Dan “The Man” Gittens scored his seventh knockout in as many victories with a first-round knockout of debuting Dan “Colgate” Cawse. Gittens landed a solid left hook that dropped Cawse, who landed awkwardly on his left leg and sustained an injury that left him unable to continue.

Kicking off the main card, “One Man Army” Paul O’Sullivan scored a highlight-reel first-round knockout over Luke “Smudger” Smith in their super welterweight contest. O’Sullivan landed a vicious right hand that left Smith out on his feet before following up with two more punches to secure the knockout.

BKB 61: London Official Results

Main Card

Super Lightweight Main Event: Lee Selby (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Ollie Sentance (2-1, 2 KOs) via Split Decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Super Featherweight Co-Main Event: Amado Fernando Vargas (2-0, 2 KOs) defeated Callum Nulty (0-2) via TKO at 0:43 of Round 2

BKB Bridgerweight World Championship Bout: Matty Askin (2-0, 2 KOs) defeated Marko Martinjak (14-3, 14 KOs) via KO at 0:43 of Round 2

Welterweight: Ash Devenport (4-0, 2 KOs) defeated Kallum Skhane (2-4, 2 KOs) via TKO at 1:22 of Round 1

Welterweight: Simey Doherty (11-2-1, 3 KOs) defeated Aaron McCallum (9-7-1, 7 KOs) via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Welterweight: Dan Gittens (7-1, 7 KOs) defeated Dan Cawse (0-1) via KO at 1:19 of Round 1

Super Welterweight: Paul O’Sullivan (7-4, 5 KOs) defeated Luke Smudger Smith (3-4, 2 KOs) via KO at 2:17 of Round 1

TikTok Exclusives

Bridgerweight: Carl Hobley (7-2, 1 NC, 3 KOs) vs. Claas Lilie (1-1, 1 NC, 1 KO) ends in a No Contest

Cruiserweight: Ashley Lloyd (1-0, 1 KO) defeated Marcus Pond (3-4, 3 KOs) via TKO at 0:19 of Round 2

Cruiserweight: Luke Fleming (4-1, 4 KOs) defeated Kornelijus Sabaliauskas (0-2) via TKO at 1:38 of Round 2

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