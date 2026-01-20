Haider Khan looks to rejuvenate PFL’s “boring” middleweight division

Interview with Haider Khan

Haider Khan (10-1) discusses his middleweight fight against Jhony Gregory (9-5) at PFL Dubai on Feb. 7. Haider also spoke about his layoff coming into the fight, training in Colorado with Neil Magny and why how he’s looking to shake up PFL’s middleweight division.

“Lets be honest the PFL’s divisions have been quite boring at middleweight. They just rematch everyone. Let me be the young blood and rejuvenate it. I’m 26 years old I can carry that belt for a while. They’re all 30 and above. I’ll be the one to put them all into retirement and take the belt.”

