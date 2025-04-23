Ian Machado Garry: All challengers welcome

Ian Machado Garry is a superstar in the making.

Taking on Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City, all eyes will be on the Irish phenom. Despite his last fight being a loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov, “The Future” is still riding high.

The man across the octagon from him is a dangerous foe. With a win, Garry will make a monumental statement that he is elite, like many think he is.

Ian Machado Garry: The future?

Ian Machado Garry is highly respected among those in the know of MMA. He is also appealing to the average fan. On the heels of McGregor-mania, the Irish welterweight has been on an incredible rise.

Since joining the UFC, the 27 year old is an astounding 8-1 in his career. Daniel Rodriguez, Neil Magny, Geoff Neal, and Michael Page are all under his belt.

While a part of some disappointing fights, Garry has nearly always come through with a win as he’s done at all points of his career.

Stumbling against Shavkat

The loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov comes with some major caveats. Originally to fight Belal Muhammad at UFC 310, Ian Machado Garry stepped in on short notice when Muhammad stepped aside due to an injury.

Many did not expect Garry to do well against the boogeyman of 170. Instead, on short notice, Garry brought Shavkat to the brink of defeat, getting Shavkat’s back at the end of the round.

The short notice nature of the fight and how Garry ended the close fight saw his stock rise.

But coming off of a loss, Ian Machado Garry has to fight down. And there’s no more dangerous fight for him than Carlos Prates. From the Fighting Nerds, Prates’ four fights in the UFC have been spectacular.

A fight with Ian Machado Garry is a major step up for Prates, whose best win is either Neil Magny or Jingliang Li. For Garry, it’s not a step down. It’s a statement. He’s not concerned who is in front of him. He fought Shavkat Rakhmonov on short notice. He faced Michael Page. It’s another day in the office for Ireland’s finest.

