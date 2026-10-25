Islam Makhachev Won’t Defend Welterweight Title Against Carlos Prates at UFC 336

Islam Makhachev will not defend his UFC welterweight championship against Carlos Prates at UFC 336, forcing the promotion to change its plans for the upcoming event in Toronto, Canada.

The UFC has instead booked Prates to face undefeated contender Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title on January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena. The announcement was made during the UFC 333 broadcast, setting up a high-stakes matchup between two of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

Makhachev had been expected to headline UFC 336 against Prates, who had emerged as a leading contender for the championship. However, the champion’s decision to postpone his return has left the UFC moving forward with an interim title fight rather than waiting for the reigning champion to become available.

Dana White Explains the Decision

UFC CEO Dana White addressed the situation following UFC 333, explaining that the promotion could not afford to keep the welterweight division waiting while Makhachev delayed his next appearance.

“On average, Islam fights like once a year,” White said, according to MMA Fighting. He added that Makhachev had been scheduled for January but indicated he did not want to fight until after Ramadan.

White stressed that the UFC needed to keep the division moving and believed the matchup between Prates and Morales made sense under the circumstances. He also said Makhachev had provided no further reason for the delay.

The decision creates an opportunity for two contenders to compete for championship gold while Makhachev retains his status as the undisputed welterweight champion.

Carlos Prates Gets Another Opportunity

Prates will enter UFC 336 with considerable momentum after building a reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous knockout artists. The Brazilian has won three consecutive fights by stoppage and has recorded seven knockout victories inside the UFC.

His recent run has included victories over former champions Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena, strengthening his case for a shot at the welterweight title.

Prates had been pursuing a fight with Makhachev and expressed frustration after learning that the champion would not be available for their anticipated matchup. He publicly criticized Makhachev following the announcement of the interim title bout and vowed to make the most of his opportunity against Morales.

Although the Brazilian will not get the chance to challenge Makhachev in January, winning the interim championship would put him in a strong position to pursue an eventual unification fight.

Michael Morales Presents a Major Challenge

Morales will be no easy opponent for Prates. The Ecuadorian contender boasts an unbeaten professional record of 19-0, including seven victories in the UFC.

His combination of speed, power and composure has established him as one of the welterweight division’s rising stars. A victory over Prates would allow Morales to claim interim gold while preserving his perfect record.

The matchup also presents an intriguing stylistic contest. Prates has demonstrated his ability to end fights with devastating striking, while Morales will look to extend his undefeated run and establish himself as a legitimate championship-level threat.

With both fighters seeking their first UFC welterweight championship, the interim title bout could have major implications for the division’s future.

What Happens to Makhachev’s Championship?

Makhachev is expected to remain champion while he prepares for a later return. The interim championship is intended to keep the division active, with the winner of Prates versus Morales positioned for a potential title unification bout against Makhachev.

The champion most recently defended his welterweight belt against Ian Machado Garry in August 2026, following his victory over Jack Della Maddalena to capture the title in November 2025.

Makhachev’s decision to delay his return has therefore created a temporary shift in the division’s championship picture, but it does not mean he has been stripped of his title.

For the UFC, the interim championship offers a way to maintain momentum in a crowded division. For Prates and Morales, it represents an opportunity to move one step closer to becoming undisputed champion.

UFC 336 will now feature a welterweight interim title fight instead of the anticipated Makhachev-Prates showdown. Whether the eventual champion will be Prates or Morales, the winner will have a strong case to face Makhachev when the reigning champion returns to the Octagon.

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