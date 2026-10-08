Tue. Oct 13th, 2026
Joe Rogan: Conor McGregor is the Only Star in UFC after Rousey Loss

Joe Rogan signs $250 million contract extension with Spotify

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago

Earlier today the Wall Street Journal announced that famed UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan has signed a new contract extension with Spotify worth an estimated $250 million.

Rogan originally signed to a podcast deal with Spotify in 2020 for $100 million and then signed an extension in 2024 for $250 million, the same as the new deal. The Joe Rogan Experience podcast still airs on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube, and other streaming services.

He continues to commentate the numbered UFC (pay-per-view) events for the promotion.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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