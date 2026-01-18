Mon. Jan 19th, 2026
Luke Trainer, PFL Dubai

Luke Trainer looks to make a statement against Rob Wilkinson at PFL Dubai

By James Lynch 19 hours ago

Interview with Luke Trainer

Luke Trainer (9-1) discusses his light heavyweight fight against Rob Wilkinson (19-4) at PFL Dubai on Feb. 7. Luke also explains why he hasn’t fought since Sept. 2024, training with Israel Adesanya and how he sees this fight playing out.

“I don’t mean this in a disrespectful way, because like I said he might knock me out in the first minute. I think I’m going to put him out in the first round. I think if he shoots on me, I’ll strangle him. If not the second, if not the third. I believe I will put him away.” 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
