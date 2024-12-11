Wed. Dec 11th, 2024
anti-doping policy, Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz charged with battery after August altercation with nightclub guard

By MyMMANews 3 hours ago

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz has been formally charged battery after he allegedly struck a Las Vegas nightclub employee in the face during an altercation earlier this year.

The alleged incident took place just after midnight on August 25, while Diaz and some of his acquaintances were trying to get into the Omnia at Caesars Palace.

According to witnesses, Diaz was approached by the security guard after allegedly holding up a cashier line. That is when things got physical between the two men.

Court records show an arrest warrant for Diaz was later issued, and a misdemeanor case against the 39-year-old is now ongoing.

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Joaquin Buckley, UFC Vegas 73

Joaquin Buckley and the new guard of 170

By Blaine Henry 7 minutes ago
Jay Delgado

The Jay Delgado story continues at AOW 39

By 'Beautiful' Bob Meloni 18 hours ago
MMA. Colby Covington

What’s Colby Covington to do?

By Blaine Henry 18 hours ago
Jamie Siraj

Jamie Siraj “1000%” believes he’ll be fighting in the UFC next after title win

By James Lynch 2 days ago
James Meals

James Meals “Driven” by 25 years of MMA life

By 'Beautiful' Bob Meloni 2 days ago
Alexander Pantoja

Matchmaker Monday: Alexandre Pantoja’s next opponent

By Blaine Henry 2 days ago