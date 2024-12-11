Nate Diaz charged with battery after August altercation with nightclub guard

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz has been formally charged battery after he allegedly struck a Las Vegas nightclub employee in the face during an altercation earlier this year.

The alleged incident took place just after midnight on August 25, while Diaz and some of his acquaintances were trying to get into the Omnia at Caesars Palace.

Former UFC Fighter Nate Diaz getting into an altercation with a Bouncer at a club pic.twitter.com/4t1nkOT9cq — Southland Post (@SouthlandPost) September 5, 2024

According to witnesses, Diaz was approached by the security guard after allegedly holding up a cashier line. That is when things got physical between the two men.

Court records show an arrest warrant for Diaz was later issued, and a misdemeanor case against the 39-year-old is now ongoing.

