Royal Rumble 2026: Night of Surprises and Major Winners

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 took place on January 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as one of the biggest stops on the Road to WrestleMania 42. The annual battle royal spectacle delivered dramatic moments, shocking returns, and clear direction for WrestleMania’s championship picture.

🥇 Roman Reigns Wins the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

In the night’s marquee showdown, Roman Reigns emerged victorious in the Men’s Royal Rumble, outlasting a stacked field of 30 competitors to earn a championship title shot at WrestleMania 42. His path to victory culminated with him eliminating Gunther last—a runner-up for a second straight year.

Reigns entered late in the match (#26) and weathered a gauntlet that included surprises, veteran stars and emerging challengers before securing his historic second Royal Rumble win.

Following his win, on WWE Raw, Reigns confirmed his WrestleMania opponent: a blockbuster clash with CM Punk, setting up a marquee main event at WrestleMania 42.

🥇 Liv Morgan Wins the Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The Women’s Royal Rumble was equally compelling, with Liv Morgan finally getting over the hump after coming up short in previous years. Morgan last eliminated surprise returnee Tiffany Stratton to secure her first Royal Rumble victory.

Her win propels her into a main event position at WrestleMania, where she’s expected to challenge for a women’s world title.

Other Key Matches & Moments

🔥 Drew McIntyre Retains Undisputed WWE Championship

In a hard-hitting showdown, Drew McIntyre defended the Undisputed WWE Title against Sami Zayn, ultimately retaining after a decisive Claymore Kick. The bout showcased resilience and toughness from both competitors.

😢 Gunther vs. AJ Styles — Career on the Line

One of the most emotional matches of the night saw Gunther defeat AJ Styles in a career-threatening bout. After a grueling contest, Styles was forced to submit to Gunther’s Sleeper Hold, leading to an emotional end to Styles’ WWE career—as announced by commentary and confirmed in post-show coverage.

Fans gave Styles a standing ovation as he exited the ring, and though there’s speculation about his future outside WWE, the moment marked a potential closing chapter for one of wrestling’s most respected in-ring performers.

Surprises & Notable In-Ring Moments

Brie Bella made a surprise return at #29 in the Women’s Rumble, teaming up with sister Nikki Bella to eliminate several competitors before being ousted—sparked widespread crowd “Yes!” chants.

The Women’s Rumble also featured impressive performances from many talents, including a strong showing by Lash Legend, who logged multiple eliminations before being eliminated herself.

In the Men’s Rumble, new faces and surprise debuts added chaos and excitement, with several wrestlers making their Royal Rumble mark before Reigns’ late charge.

What It Means for WrestleMania 42

With both Royal Rumble winners crowned, the road to WrestleMania 42 is firmly set:

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk—a blockbuster world title showdown that has fans buzzing about personal history and massive stakes.

Liv Morgan’s title choice—fans are eagerly waiting to see which Women’s title she’ll challenge for at WrestleMania, with multiple title pictures now in play.

The Royal Rumble results have created momentum, defined new rivalries, and set the stage for April’s biggest wrestling event—a WrestleMania 42 full of championship dreams and long-awaited clashes.

