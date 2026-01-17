Ryan Garcia hits streamer, 911 call after medical emergency
Boxer Ryan Garcia has done it again. The 27-year-old famed boxer hit streamer Zavala with a left hook to the body, dropping him in severe pain.
Zavala clutched to the boxer’s legs, and eventually fled to the bathroom to vomit.
The stream was eventually cut short after Garcia called 911 to get the influencer medical attention.
Garcia returns to the squared circle on Feb. 21 when he faces Mario Barrios in a WBC welterweight title fight in Las Vegas.