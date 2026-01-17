Mon. Jan 19th, 2026
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia hits streamer, 911 call after medical emergency

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Boxer Ryan Garcia has done it again. The 27-year-old famed boxer hit streamer Zavala with a left hook to the body, dropping him in severe pain.

Zavala clutched to the boxer’s legs, and eventually fled to the bathroom to vomit.

The stream was eventually cut short after Garcia called 911 to get the influencer medical attention.

@topboxingnews Ryan Garcia acting up on stream. 😭🥀 🎥: @kingryan #boxing #knockout #ryangarcia ♬ original sound – Top Boxing News

Garcia returns to the squared circle on Feb. 21 when he faces Mario Barrios in a WBC welterweight title fight in Las Vegas.

