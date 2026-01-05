Stephen Loman Embraces 2026 With Fresh Motivation

Stephen Loman begins 2026 with a heart full of joy and a renewed fire for competition.

The former BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion has every reason to celebrate, marking both the start of a new chapter in his personal life and the long-awaited revival of his professional career.

The most unforgettable moment came last December 20 when Loman married longtime partner Sheryl in an elegant ceremony in Baguio City, Philippines.

The wedding was more than a celebration — it was the perfect closure to a year marked by uncertainty and patience. Surrounded by family and friends, Loman embraced the promise of love and stability as he stepped into married life.

“I am just thankful that I get to end 2025 on such a hopeful note,” he said. “After everything we went through, this feels like a blessing I will always cherish.”

Amid these personal milestones, “The Sniper” Loman also received the career boost he had long hoped for. Before the year ended, he signed a multi-bout contract to return to BRAVE Combat Federation, the organization that launched him to global prominence and where he earned distinction as the longest-reigning divisional king at 135 pounds.

After more than two years away from competition, the lucrative deal guarantees that he will report for duty in 2026.

“I am truly excited for 2026 because it guarantees that I will finally be back doing what I love,” Loman shared. “This opportunity gives me something to look forward to every single day.”

With his wedding and the Christmas season behind him, Loman has returned to training at the Landslide Martial Arts Training Center, the headquarters of Lions Nation MMA.

Moreover, the couple has temporarily postponed their honeymoon to remain ready for a potential call to action as early as April.

“My wife understands the demands of my career, and I am grateful for her support,” Loman said. “She has been very patient and encouraging, and that means everything to me.”

Loman’s dual focus on love and legacy fuels his determination for the year ahead. The combination of personal fulfillment and professional opportunity has strengthened his drive to remind the world why he is known as the hard-hitting “Sniper” of BRAVE CF’s bantamweight division.

“I am determined to seize every opportunity in 2026,” Loman declared. “I am ready to work, to compete, and to show that I still belong at the top.”