UFC 324 – Blockbuster card kicks off promotion’s first event on Paramount+

UFC 324, the UFC’s first live event on Paramount+ kicks off with a star-studded card headlined by two compelling title fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

In the UFC 324 main event, superstars collide as former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje takes on fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett in an interim UFC lightweight title fight. In the co-main event, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison looks to defend her title and lay claim to G.O.A.T. status as she takes on UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, who returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2023.

The main card of UFC 324: GAETHJE vs. PIMBLETT will take place at an all-new start time of 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the early prelims will kick off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. All bouts will be available on Paramount+.

Gaethje (26-5, fighting out of Arvada, Colo.) aims to deliver another signature highlight-reel performance to become the first two-time interim UFC lightweight champion in history. A fan favorite for his all-action fighting style that has earned him 14 UFC post-fight bonuses in 14 bouts, Gaethje has entertained the masses in victories over Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson. He now looks to become the first man to defeat Pimblett in the Octagon and further etch his name in the history books.

Rising superstar Pimblett (23-3, fighting out of Liverpool, England) plans to make good on his championship potential in his first UFC main event. Undefeated in seven UFC appearances, he has proven himself as one of the best in the world with finishes over Michael Chandler, King Green and Jordan Leavitt. Pimblett now intends to keep his perfect UFC record intact and add Gaethje to his increasingly impressive resume.

Harrison (19-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) plans to leave no doubt that she is the best female fighter on the planet by taking out a legend in dominant fashion. A two-time Olympic gold medalist and the first woman to ever win an Olympic gold medal and a UFC championship, Harrison rose to the top of the bantamweight division by defeating Holly Holm, Ketlen Vieira and Julianna Pena. She now has her sights set on conquering the biggest challenge of her career by spoiling Nunes’ Octagon return.

UFC Hall of Famer Nunes (23-5, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) steps back into the Octagon at UFC 324 with the intent to remind the world why she is the greatest of all time. The only woman to win UFC titles in two different weight classes, Nunes holds the records for most knockouts (6), finishes (8), wins (13) and takedowns (32) in UFC women’s bantamweight history. She now aims to pick up where she left off by handing Harrison her first UFC loss and further cementing herself as the best ever.

Additional bouts on the UFC 324 card include:

• An intriguing bantamweight bout pits former UFC champion and current No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley (18-3 1NC, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) against No. 5 ranked Song Yadong (22-8-1 1NC, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China)

• No. 5 ranked UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta (16-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz. by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) meets UFC knockout king and No. 8 ranked Derrick Lewis (29-12 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) in a can’t-miss matchup

• An exciting featherweight bout sees No. 6 ranked Arnold Allen (20-3, fighting out of Suffolk, England) take on No. 11 Jean Silva (16-3, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)

• Top ranked UFC women’s flyweight contenders collide as No. 2 ranked Natalia Silva (19-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil) faces former UFC women’s strawweight champion and No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Rose Namajunas (15-7, fighting out of Denver, Colo.)

No. 1 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov (19-1, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) faces former UFC flyweight champion and No. 6 ranked bantamweight contender Deiveson Figueiredo (25-5-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil)

• Middleweight knockout artist Ateba Gautier (9-1, fighting out of Yaounde, Cameroon) takes on Andrey Pulyaev (10-3, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia)

• No. 13 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Nikita Krylov (30-11, fighting out of Donetsk, Ukraine) locks horns with Modestas Bukauskas (19-6, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania)

• No. 11 ranked UFC flyweight contender Alex Perez (25-10, fighting out of Lemoore, Calif.) makes a quick return to the Octagon to face always-exciting No. 13 Charles Johnson (18-7, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.)

• Lightweight action sees veteran Michael Johnson (25-19, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla.) go toe-to-toe with Alexander Hernandez (18-8, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas)

Heavyweight prospect Josh Hokit (7-0, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) aims to deliver another impressive performance when he faces Denzel Freeman (7-1, fighting out of Denver, Colo.)

• Ricky Turcios (13-5, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) and Cameron Smotherman (12-6, fighting out of Houston, Texas) face off in a thrilling bantamweight tilt