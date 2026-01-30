UFC 325 Odds – Volkanovski listed as favorite in rematch

As fight week reaches its peak, sportsbooks and oddsmakers have dialed in their latest lines for the UFC 325 main event, which sees reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski aiming to defend his title against challenger Diego Lopes for a second straight time.

⭐ Main Event Odds (Current Consensus)

Alexander Volkanovski: Favorite (approximately -148 to -155) — meaning a $148 risk would win about $100.

Diego Lopes: Underdog (approximately +124 to +130) — a $100 risk yields about $124–$130.

Fight to go distance: Around +100 (even money).

Not to go distance: About -130.

Over/Under rounds: Set at 4.5 rounds (~-115).

Oddsmakers are closely pricing the rematch — reflecting how competitive their first bout was when Volkanovski scored a unanimous decision win at UFC 314 in April 2025.

📊 What the Odds Suggest

Volkanovski’s Edge: As the favorite, the champion’s combination of experience and technical prowess keeps him ahead on the moneyline. His long track record as one of the sport’s all-time top featherweights is a key factor.

Lopes’ Value: The challenger’s underdog status reflects both his underdog history and the competitive nature of their first encounter — lines imply he’s very much in this fight and could replicate or improve upon his previous performance.

Market Confidence: The relatively tight line (not a blowout favorite) and live odds movement indicate bettors see this as closer than a typical champion defense — contributing to more action on both sides.

🧠 Expert Picks & Trends

Analysts and sites tracking predictions are also split: many lean on Volkanovski’s consistency and tactical game, while others acknowledge Lopes’ threat as a live underdog — underlining how this matchup could be decided on strategy and attrition.

Betting trends also highlight interest in the fight going the distance, with over/under and prop odds indicating a measured expectation of rounds rather than an early finish.

📅 When and Where

UFC 325 — Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 — airs Saturday, January 31, 2026 on Paramount+, with the main card set to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET from Sydney.

