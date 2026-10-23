Sat. Oct 24th, 2026

UFC 333 weigh-in results and video – Volkanovski vs. Evloev

By Eric Kowal 22 hours ago

UFC 333 weigh-in results took place this morning from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In Saturday’s main event, Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against the undefeated Movsar Evloev.

The co-main pairs bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili for a third time, with each holding a victory over one another.

UFC 333 weigh-in video below:

Weigh-in results:

Main Card (Paramount+ 2 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145)

Petr Yan (135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135)

Lone’er Kavanagh (125.5) vs. Ramazan Temirov (126)

Alexander Volkov (256) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (265)

Aaron Pico (145.5) vs. Losene Keita (146)

Preliminary Card (Paramount+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Azamat Murzakanov (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (206)

Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Cam Rowston (185)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Nurullo Aliev (155)

Early Prelims (Paramount+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Colby Thicknesse (135.5) vs. Asaf Chopurov (136)

Abubakar Vagaev (185.5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Bolaji Oki (146) vs. Daniel Santos (146)

Kody Steele (156) vs. Noah Gugnon (156)

Iasmin Lucindo (115) vs. Nicolle Caliari (120.5)*

*Caliari missed weight. Her bout with Iasmin Lucindo proceeds at a catchweight, with Caliari forfeiting 30 percent of her purse as penalty.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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