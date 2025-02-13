UFC and Monster Energy agree on largest sponsorship deal in history of both companies

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), together with Monster Energy, the energy drink icon, today announced a multiyear renewal of their long-standing partnership in which Monster will continue to serve as the exclusive global Official Energy Drink of UFC.

The agreement, the third consecutive partnership renewal between UFC and Monster, continues to build upon a relationship that began in 2015 and has become one of the most successful brand partnerships in sports. The agreement also marks the largest sponsorship deal in the history of both companies.

“Monster has been an incredible partner to work with over the years,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “The Monster logo has been a fixture in the Octagon for a decade—literally right in the middle of our biggest events. When you think of UFC, you think of Monster. Monster is passionate about this sport, and they love the UFC brand. We appreciate their continued support and look forward to all of the incredible events we’ll put on together in the years ahead.”

“For nearly a decade, Monster Energy and UFC have built one of the most impactful partnerships in sports,” said Monster Energy Co-CEO and Chairman of the Board Rodney Sacks. “This historic renewal marks the biggest sponsorship deal in our history and the largest in UFC history. UFC is the most dynamic combat sports organization in the world, and its athletes embody the aggressive personality, the uncompromising passion, and the relentless drive to succeed–that is Monster’s DNA. Together, we are excited to keep raising the bar and fueling the next generation of UFC champions and fans.”

Under the terms of the renewal, Monster Energy will continue to enjoy center canvas placement inside the world-famous Octagon® at UFC’s biggest events, including Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, as well as all episodes of the popular live fight series Dana White’s Contender Series, the groundbreaking reality series The Ultimate Fighter, and Road to UFC, the tournament for Asia’s top MMA prospects.

Fans can also expect to continue seeing the iconic Monster Energy drink can in the hands of Monster Energy-sponsored UFC athletes during pre-and post-event press conferences and post-fight official decisions in the Octagon.

Through UFC’s far-reaching global footprint, Monster Energy will have meaningful brand visibility within an estimated 975 million households in 170 countries that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

