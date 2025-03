UFC Vegas 104 Results – Vettori vs. Dolidze 2

Complete UFC Vegas 104 results from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Middleweights Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze will clash in the UFC Vegas 104 main event on Saturday.

The March 15 bout is a rematch after two-years after Vettori defeated Dolidze by way of unanimous decision in 2023.

UFC Vegas 104 Results Below:

Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Seung Woo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann

SuYoung You vs. A.J. Cunningham

Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa

Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes

Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima

Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice

