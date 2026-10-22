Sat. Oct 24th, 2026
Alina Dalaslan

Alina Dalaslan collides with Niamh Kinehan for vacant bantamweight title at OKTAGON 101

By Report 2 days ago

Two undefeated mega-talents will battle it out for vacant gold at the start of next year!

Rising European MMA superstar, Alina Dalaslan (6-0), hopes to claim the championship belt at home in Stuttgart when she clashes with one of the best female strikers on the planet, Niamh Kinehan (3-0), for the bantamweight title at OKTAGON 101. The mouth-watering showdown will take place on Saturday, January 16, inside Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle and will usher in a brand-new era for the bantamweight division.

Dalaslan is the complete package in mixed martial arts, combining undeniable skill, striking looks and the charisma to capture attention beyond the cage; she has all the attributes to become one of MMA’s next mainstream, breakout stars. The former IMMAF champion has spent the whole of her professional career in OKTAGON, displaying her technical standup to earn stoppage victories in five of her six contests.

‘Iron Fist’ now returns to the same venue where she worked as security when the promotion made their debut in the city and hopes to send shockwaves through the weight class globally.

Kinehan is one of Britain’s most decorated Muay Thai fighters of all time, having won eight world titles across multiple organisations including the WBC, WMO, ISKA and WKA. The 27-year-old transitioned to MMA last year and has already made incredible strides on her journey to round out her game. Following knockout wins against Emilia Czerwińska and Alana Cook, Kinehan called out Dalaslan and now gets her chance to prove that she is the best bantamweight in Europe.

OKTAGON’s annual trip to Stuttgart is always one of the highlights on the calendar and with the event kicking off our 2027 schedule, the same is to be expected this time around.

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