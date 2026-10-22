Sat. Oct 24th, 2026
Joe Kropschot

Joe Kropschot believes he’s a “nightmare” matchup for Nick Klein in UFC debut

By James Lynch 2 days ago

Interview with Nick Klein

Joe Kropschot (9-3) discusses his middleweight fight against Nick Klein (6-3) at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 31. Joe also spoke about making his promotional debut, why he won’t fight UFC middleweight Cody Brundage and how he see’s the fight unfolding.

“I think I’m a nightmare matchup for him. I think I’m the best jiu-jitsu guy in the middleweight division right now. I know that’s his strong suit. I have that on him. He doesn’t seem super comfortable striking. I’m looking to use a lot of my weapons.” 

 

 

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James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
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