Belal Muhammad suffers bone infection, out of UFC 310 main event

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad announced Thursday that he is out of his UFC 310 main event matchup with challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov due to a bone infection in his foot. It is uncertain if the challenger will remain on the Dec. 7 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Caught a bone infection in my foot,” Muhammad wrote. “Had to put a PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter) line in my arm for IV antibiotics the next six weeks with no physical activity.

“Allah’s plan is the best plan. I’m sorry to everyone that were coming to see me. I’ll be back soon. Inshallah.”

Belal Muhammad captured the title with a unanimous decision victory over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July. He has not yet defended the championship.

