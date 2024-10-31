Amir Albazi must earn the respect he deserves

Taking on Brandon Moreno this weekend at UFC Edmonton, Iraq’s Amir Albazi deserves all the respect in the world. He’s amassed a nice 17-1 record and is undefeated in the UFC. But despite being number three in the UFC’s flyweight rankings, Albazi doesn’t get his due share of respect. This weekend he will set out to do just that.

Amir Albazi undefeated in the UFC

Amir Albazi is perfect in the UFC. Sitting at 5-0, Albazi has skyrocketed up the UFC’s flyweight rankings. Joining the promotion in 2020, “The Prince” has flown under the radar during his ascent.

His task upon joining the UFC was that of Malcolm Gordon. In the first round, Albazi found himself on the bottom but snagged a triangle up and submitted Gordon. His debut went as good as one could wish. Albazi was not finished, however.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov was next. Not a step up, per se, but another chance at a win in the UFC. Albazi took that via unanimous decision. Francisco Figueiredo was next, brother of flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Albazi finished that fight via rear naked choke in round one. It was time for a step up.

12-2 Alessandro Costa was next. With a third round finish of the Brazilian, it was time to put Albazi to the test once again, this time against Kai Kara-France. A close fight that came down to control time, Albazi was handed the split decision win which was a bit controversial.

The big show: Brandon Moreno

Traditionally the UFC likes to see new contenders beat a former champion to earn a shot at the title. With Alexandre Pantoja taking on Kai Asakura, admittedly a departure from that rule, Amir Albazi will be tasked with that. He takes on the former two time champion Brandon Moreno. Pantoja, who has almost cleared out his division, is looking for new contenders and a win over Moreno will be just what Pantoja needs.

Brandon Moreno is no slouch. He’s strong in all positions of the game and went life and death with both Pantoja and Figueiredo on multiple, multiple occasions.

Not much in Albazi’s game stands out. He, too, is well rounded. And at 31, his athletic peak as a flyweight may not be much longer. Albazi must execute against Brandon Moreno. He must start strong, get Moreno doubting himself, and stay calm.

This is the biggest stage yet of Albazi’s career. Moreno is coming off of an eight month layoff after his loss to Brandon Royval. He is on a two fight skid and can be seen as a caged animal. Backed into a corner, Moreno will be dangerous. Amir Albazi will have to prove that he can tame the beast that is Brandon Moreno.

Albazi’s rise has been quiet for the most part and controversial for others. But at 5-0 in the UFC, he certainly deserves respect. This weekend, he will need to earn it.

