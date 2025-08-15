Sat. Aug 16th, 2025
UFC 319

UFC 319 weigh-in results and video – Du Plessis vs Chimaev

By Eric Kowal 20 hours ago

The United Center in Chicago, Illinois will play host for Saturday’s UFC 319 fight card headlined by a middleweight title bout between defending champion Dricus Du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

In the co-main event slot, former Bellator MMA star Aaron Pico makes his UFC octagon debut when he takes on Lerone Murphy.

UFC 319 early weigh-in video below at 9:50 a.m. ET:

UFC 319 ceremonial weigh-in video below at 6 p.m. ET:

UFC 319 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Dricus du Plessis (185) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (183) – for UFC middleweight title

Main event backup: Caio Borralho (184)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Aaron Pico (145)

Geoff Neal (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)

Jared Cannonier (186) vs. Michael Page (186)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Kai Asakura (126)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Baysangur Susurkaev (186) vs. Eric Nolan (183)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

Chase Hooper (155) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156)

Early prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Bryan Battle (190*) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (186)

Karine Silva (125) vs. Dione Barbosa (125)

Alibi Idris (126) vs. Joseph Morales (126)

*Bryan Battle missed weight

