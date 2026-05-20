Ronda Rousey is the new face of Castrol Motor Oil

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, is teaming up with combat sports icon and mixed martial artist, Ronda Rousey, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Known for her dominance in competition, relentless preparation, disciplined training and the pursuit of excellence, Rousey joins the Castrol team as a new brand ambassador fresh off a victory this past Saturday.

“I’ve built my career on never backing down and always pushing to be the best,” said Rousey. “I see that same fighting spirit in Castrol. They are relentless in their pursuit of performance, and I’m excited to join the team and help showcase what it means to demonstrate ultimate performance.”

Rousey stars in the new Castrol EDGE Extended Performance Premium Synthetic Motor Oil campaign, featuring a commercial spot and content across social and retail channels. Her focus on preparation, commitment to mastering her craft, and refusal to accept mediocrity are the same values that drive Castrol as the brand strives to deliver its highest standard of performance yet. Rousey embodies the fighting spirit and expertise that defines Castrol and makes her the ultimate fit for a role all about excellence in strength and endurance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ronda Rousey to the Castrol team,” said Fabiana Neves, CEO of Castrol Americas. “Ronda represents the discipline, resilience and relentless pursuit of excellence that we engineer into every Castrol EDGE product. This partnership allows us to connect those values with drivers who depend on performance they can trust under pressure.”

Today’s car engines are smaller, more powerful and under more pressure than ever. Drivers need a motor oil engineered to withstand these conditions. Castrol EDGE Extended Performance is a premium full synthetic designed to protect engines under today’s most severe operating demands.

The new campaign with Rousey highlights Castrol EDGE Extended Performance’s proven ability to perform in 7 critical areas – pressure, power, fuel economy, high-temperature performance, cleanliness, wear protection, and endurance.