Anatoly Malykhin Reclaims Heavyweight MMA World Title With Fourth-Round KO Over ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane

May 15, 2026 – Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) hosted yet another electrifying evening at the historic Lumpinee Stadium with The Inner Circle.

In the main event, Anatoly Malykhin reclaimed the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship by delivering a devastating fourth-round knockout over “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in their highly anticipated rematch.

Following a tense opening frame, the heavy-hitting titans finally collided in the second stanza, with Malykhin investing in body kicks while Kane showcased his granite chin against massive overhand rights.

The momentum shifted drastically in the third round when Malykhin found his range, stuffing Kane’s takedown attempts and wobbling the Senegalese sensation with a barrage of crushing hooks.

Despite Kane’s incredible resilience, Malykhin ultimately trapped his rival in the corner during the fourth frame and unleashed a massive fight-ending combination to secure the knockout at the 1:54 mark.

In the co-main event, ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo delivered a spectacular performance, finishing Japanese powerhouse Hiroyuki Tetsuka via second-round knockout in their lightweight MMA clash.

Ruotolo showcased immensely improved striking as he pushed the pace in the opening frame, eventually dragging his opponent to the canvas with a sacrifice throw and threatening with submissions on the mat.

Tetsuka targeted the body in the second stanza to slow the American’s momentum. However, Ruotolo instantly adjusted on the feet, detonating a massive right hand that dropped the Japanese fighter before sealing the deal with ground-and-pound at the 2:02 mark.

The Inner Circle (May 15 Results)

Anatoly Malykhin def. Oumar Kane via KO (punches) at 1:54 of round four to claim the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship

Kade Ruotolo def. Hiroyuki Tetsuka via KO (ground-and-pound) at 2:02 of round two (MMA – lightweight)

Abdulla Dayakaev def. Superlek via split decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Mia Trevorrow def. Kokoz via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Performance Bonus Winners

Anatoly Malykhin (US$100,000)

Kade Ruotolo (US$50,000)

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