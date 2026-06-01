Wed. Jun 3rd, 2026
MMA referee raises the winner's arm as a shirtless fighter with a purple mouthguard celebrates inside the cage.

Jay Silva, former UFC fighter, dead at 45

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Jay Silva, a professional mixed martial artist who competed for the UFC, Bellator MMA, KSW, and others has passed away at age 45.

No cause of death was announced at this time.

Silva’s passing was announced by Fame MMA, the promotion in which he most recently competed, on Monday.

A statement from the Polish promotion read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of FAME athlete Jay Silva.

“Jay brought a smile, positive emotions, and the professionalism of a true athlete to his performances.

“He will forever remain a part of our federation’s history!

“We extend our sincerest condolences to Jay’s loved ones, family, and friends. Rest in peace!”

In 2009, Silva made his UFC debut when he lost a decision to CB Dollaway, and he followed that up with another decision loss to Chris Leben, which led to his release from the organization.

The KSW promotion posted on social media: “We are saddened to accept the news of the passing of former KSW fighter and middleweight championship belt contender Jay Silva.
The entire KSW Team sends its deepest condolences to Jay’s family and loved ones. May you rest in peace.”

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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