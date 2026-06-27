UFC Baku Results – Fiziev vs. Torres

UFC Baku results below from the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In the main event, Rafael Fiziev clashes with Manuel Torres in a lightweight contest after Shara Magomedov and Michel Pereira meet in a middleweight contest in the co-main event.

UFC Baku results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres

Shara Magomedov vs. Michel Pereira

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo

Asu Almabayev vs. Charles Johnson

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Abus Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Preliminary Card (Paramount+ at 9 a.m. ET)

Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes

Daniil Donchenko vs. Theodor Berggren

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto

Tahir Abdullayev vs. Jefferson Nascimento

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