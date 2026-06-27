UFC Baku Results – Fiziev vs. Torres
UFC Baku results below from the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.
In the main event, Rafael Fiziev clashes with Manuel Torres in a lightweight contest after Shara Magomedov and Michel Pereira meet in a middleweight contest in the co-main event.
UFC Baku results below:
Main Card (Paramount+ at 12 p.m. ET)
Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres
Shara Magomedov vs. Michel Pereira
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo
Asu Almabayev vs. Charles Johnson
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira
Abus Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Preliminary Card (Paramount+ at 9 a.m. ET)
Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes
Daniil Donchenko vs. Theodor Berggren
Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto
Tahir Abdullayev vs. Jefferson Nascimento