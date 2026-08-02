Who Will Replace Dana White When He Retires? The UFC’s Biggest Leadership Question Looms Over the Future of MMA

For more than two decades, Dana White has been the face of the UFC’s rise from a struggling fight promotion into one of the biggest sports organizations in the world.

From negotiating blockbuster deals to building superstar fighters, promoting record-breaking events, and expanding the UFC into a global brand, White’s influence on mixed martial arts is impossible to ignore. But as the sport continues to evolve, one question continues to spark debate among fans:

Who will replace Dana White when he eventually retires?

White has not announced a retirement date, and he has repeatedly shown his passion for the UFC and combat sports. However, every major organization eventually faces a transition of leadership — and replacing a personality as recognizable and influential as White would be one of the biggest challenges in the history of the UFC.

Some fans believe the next UFC leader should come from inside the fight world — someone who understands fighters, matchmaking, and the culture of mixed martial arts. Others believe the position requires a business-minded executive capable of continuing the UFC’s global expansion.

Potential candidates could include longtime UFC executives, former fighters who have transitioned into business roles, or an unexpected name from outside the combat sports world.

The challenge will be finding someone who can balance the many responsibilities White has handled throughout his career: promoting fights, negotiating with athletes, building relationships with networks and sponsors, and maintaining the UFC’s position as the premier MMA organization in the world.

White’s impact has been so significant that whoever follows him will face immediate comparisons to one of the most influential figures in combat sports history.

The next era of the UFC will eventually arrive — but the question remains:

Who has what it takes to step into Dana White’s shoes?

Fans have plenty of opinions. Who do you think should lead the UFC into the future?

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.