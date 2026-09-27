Darren Till reigns supreme over Yoel Romero – Full BKFC 94 results

Manchester, UK (Sept. 26, 2026) – Combat sports superstars Darren Till and Yoel Romero battled in the Main Event of BKFC 94 on Saturday night, with Till reigning supreme in front of the sold-out crowd of 15,894 at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

After five rounds of action between the former UFC title challengers, all three judges agreed on the 49-46 scorecard in favor of the Liverpool, England product Till, who’s now 2-0 in the BKFC Squared Circle. Romero, a former Olympic silver medalist, is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner.

Till called out arch-rival professional boxing star Tommy Fury and BKFC King of Violence “Platinum” Mike Perry in his post-fight interview before facing off with BKFC Ironweight World Champion Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt in the center of the ring.

On Tommy Fury: “Let’s get it on. I’m not going to chase you. If you want to get it on, I’m here with BKFC.”

On Perry: “I’ve called him out for years. Like I said, I’m not scared of anyone.”

On Hunt: “If you come to me, Lorenzo, you’ll get slept!”

Saturday’s action streamed LIVE worldwide on DAZN.

In the BKFC 94 Co-Main Event, Bolton, England’s Jack “Little Lever’s Meat Clever” Cullen dethroned BKFC Middleweight World Champion David “The Redneck” Mundell in a thrilling, back-and-forth, six-round battle for the crown.

Mundell was looking to successfully defend his world title for the fifth time, but Cullen had other ideas, defeating the previously undisputed Champ in a razor-close, split-decision victory. The fight was declared a draw after five rounds and went to the judges’ scorecards after the sixth-and-final, sudden-death overtime round. Two judges scored the fight for Cullen (58-55, 57-56) and one judge scored it for Mundell (57-56). Cullen is now undefeated in his first three trips to the Squared Circle, while the Oldsmar, FL product Mundell moves to 10-3.

Undefeated BKFC superstar Johnny “Cannoli” Garbarino was sitting ringside at BKFC 94 and entered the ring after Cullen’s victory: “I love this city. Beautiful city, beautiful people. But Philadelphia is the best city in the world, and I’m here to take it from your boy.”

Cullen replied, simply enough: “Show me where the money is and I’ll (expletive) go anywhere!”

In the BKFC 94 Featured Fight, Darwen, England’s Gaz “The Crusher” Corran defeated Mac Bygraves in their battle for the inaugural BKFC U.K. Middleweight Title. Corran picked himself up off his back and rallied for three knockdowns of his own, leading to the stoppage 26 seconds into the third round. Corran is now 3-0, while the Ramsgate, England product Bygraves moved to 2-1.

Corran took aim at BKFC King of Violence “Platinum” Mike Perry in his post-fight interview: “Give me Mike Perry! Give me Mike Perry! Give me Mike Perry!”

Sedgefield, England’s Karl “The Wasp” Thompson defended his BKFC U.K. Cruiserweight Title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over the previously unbeaten Andy Thornton. All three judges agreed on the 50-45 decision, all in favor of Thompson, who is now 5-1. Thornton, who hails from Bolton, England is 2-1.

Here are some highlights from the BKFC 94 Post-Event Press Conference featuring BKFC Founder and President David Feldman.

“This is the highest attendance that they’ve had at AO Arena for any event this year, so we’re very, very happy about that. Great fights, great fights. The Main Event was a little lackluster. In all honesty, I think the guys, when I pay them the kind of money that these guys got paid, they need to go out there and let it hang out a little more. They need to risk a little more.”

“We’ve visited Major League Soccer stadiums, Major League Baseball stadiums and National Football League stadiums over the past several weeks. We’ve put together a partnership with those leagues, and will soon be announcing our Stadium Series, which is huge for us.”

Attendance: 15,894.

Performance of the Night: Joe Lister.

Fight of the Night: Jack Cullen def. David Mundell.

Doncaster, England’s Joe Lister picked himself up off the canvas and rallied for the technical knockout over Harry Bray in middleweight action. The bout was stopped with two seconds left in the second round. Lister is now 3-1. Bray, who hails from Leicester, England, moves to 1-1.

Liverpool, England’s Mikey “El Animal” Henderson cruised to 4-0 by stopping Matt “The Mechanic” Wiwczaryk in their welterweight showdown. Henderson dropped Wiwczaryk, prompting the ringside physician to call a stop to the fight at the conclusion of the opening round. Wiwczaryk, who represents Stoke-on-Trent, England, is now 1-2-1.

Bolton, England’s Stew “Tank” Martin climbed to 2-1 under the BKFC banner by defeating Joshy Williams in featherweight action. Martin floored Williams three times before the ringside doctor called a stop to the fight at the conclusion of the second round. Williams, who represents Perth, Wales, was making his BKFC debut.

Pila, Poland welterweight contender Bartlomiej “The Last Polish King” Krol only needed 55 seconds to roll through Luke “The Headache” Vaughan. Krol sent Vaughan to the canvas twice en route to upping his BKFC record to 6-2. The Manchester, England product Vaughan was making his BKFC debut.

Leigh “The Boom” Cohoon defeated Ste “The Spartan” Wallwork in their battle of Manchester, England-based middleweights. The ringside doctor called a stop to the contest at the conclusion of the second round. Cohoon is now 4-1; Wallwork was making his promotional debut.

Manchester, England’s Benjamin “The Butler” Lowe earned his first BKFC victory at the expense of Dan McGraffin in their middleweight bout. Lowe entered fight night winless in his first two trips to the Squared Circle. Lowe dropped McGraffin twice, leading to the stoppage at 1:42 of the opening frame. McGraffin, a product of Newcastle, England, was making his BKFC debut.

Manchester, England’s Tyrone “The Bare Knuckle Barber” Hamer turned heads in his BKFC debut by knocking out Liam Dooley in welterweight action. Hamer dropped Dooley twice, leading to the stoppage with just one second left in the third stanza. Dooley, who also represents Manchester, is now 1-2.

Liverpool, England’s Luke “Basso” Bassnett was victorious in his BKFC debut in the opening fight of the night, defeating Darren Willians in the welterweight division. Bassnett recorded three knockdowns before the fight was stopped with three seconds left in the second round. Willians, who hails from Stockton-on-Tees, England, was also making his BKFC debut.

BKFC 94 Results

Darren Till def. Yoel Romero via Unanimous Decision (49-46×3)

Jack Cullen def. (C) David Mundell via Split Decision (58-55, 56-57, 57-56) – Wins BKFC World Middleweight Title

Gaz Corran def. Mac Bygraves via TKO in Round 3 (0:26) – Wins inaugural BKFC U.K. Middleweight Title

(C) Karl Thompson def. Andy Thornton via Unanimous Decision (50-45×3) – Defends BKFC U.K. Cruiserweight Title

Joe Lister def. Harry Bray via TKO in Round 2 (1:58)

Mikey Henderson def. Matt Wiwczaryk via TKO in Round 1 (2:00)

Stew Martin def. Joshy Williams via TKO in Round 2 (2:00)

Bartlomiej Krol def. Luke Vaughan via TKO in Round 1 (0:55)

Leigh Cohoon def. Ste Wallwork via TKO in Round 2 (2:00)

Benjamin Lowe def. Dan McGraffin via TKO in Round 1 (1:42)

Tyrone Hamer def. Liam Dooley via KO in Round 3 (1:59)

Luke Bassnett def. Darren Willians via KO in Round 2 (1:57)