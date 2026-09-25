60,000 fans to fill football stadium for biggest MMA event of the year this Saturday

The biggest MMA event of the year is just days away! 60,000 fans will fill Deutsche Bank Park stadium, Frankfurt, this Saturday, September 26, for OKTAGON 94 – the same venue where we broke the world record attendance for an MMA show two years ago. The event also marks the German leg of our ten-year anniversary celebrations and promises to be an entertainment extravaganza that will live in the history books forever. OKTAGON 94 can be purchased on our global platform, OKTAGON.TV, or streamed on DAZN.

Two countries and legends of the sport on the continent collide in the main event when ‘The King of Germany’, Christian Eckerlin (18-8, 1NC), meets the longest reigning champion in OKTAGON history, David Kozma (34-15), at welterweight. Eckerlin is a national superstar and has been instrumental in the sport’s growth in the country – the atmosphere will be off the scale when he enters the home of Eintracht Frankfurt once again! However, ‘Pink Panther’ is determined to ruin the party and since moving gyms to reinvent himself, has defeated Jozef Wittner and fellow German, David Zawada. Can Eckerlin send the football stadium into a frenzy for a second time or will Kozma continue his run towards another title shot?

In the welterweight co-headliner, Frankfurt native, Max Coga (27-8-1), squares off with all-action warrior, Christian Jungwirth (16-9), as two icons lock horns. ‘Mad Max’ has been out of action for two years following a serious hand injury he suffered in Deutsche Bank Park against Antun Račić and is moving up two divisions from his natural weight to challenge himself opposite the toughest possible test. Jungwirth is must-watch TV every time he steps into the cage and the continent has fallen in love with him due to his heart, courage and aggressive fighting style. Both men will give it everything they’ve got to ensure victory and add another exclamation point to their illustrious careers.

Viral sensation, Frederic Vosgröne (5-0), takes on Czech hero, Karlos Vémola (38-9), at a catchweight of 89kg/196lbs as part of the OKTAGON Celebrity Series. Vosgröne took over the Internet following his promotional debut after being compared to Brock Lesnar and Paddy Pimblett but his skillset is legit, holding a BJJ black belt and being undefeated with a 100% stoppage rate. Standing opposite him, ‘The Terminator’ needs no introduction and has vowed to hunt down his adversary right from the opening horn to take him out. Anything could happen in this clash of titans! Will the irresistible force or the immovable object come out on top?

In a lightweight feature matchup, rising prospect, Fedor Duric (10-1), squares off with UFC veteran, Marc Diakiese (18-8), who is making his OKTAGON debut. At just 22-years-of-age, Duric hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential but looked absolutely incredible in his last outing, stopping Tomáš Mudroch by TKO. However, he has never faced anyone on the level of Diakiese who wants to come into his new home and place himself immediately into title contention. This intriguing bout will provide all the answers to the questions that have been swirling for recent months.

Elsewhere on the card, German MMA personality, Ringlife, will throw down with Austrian striker, Dominic Schober, at 80kg/176lbs under ‘STAND and BANG’ rules. The man known as ‘The German Tarzan’, Hugo Vach (8-1), faces former boxer, Deniz Ilbay (8-3), in a featherweight contest and young talent, Tamerlan Dulatov (5-0), takes on promotional newcomer, Nikola Janković (9-2, 1NC), at welterweight. Global superstar DJ, Robin Schulz, will perform an exclusive set in the Konzept Weiss Halftime Show and there will be a host of other surprises throughout the night!

OKTAGON 94 will be broadcast live on OKTAGON.TV internationally and also streamed on DAZN. Fans in Germany can watch on RTL/RTL+ and TVP Sport will carry the event for the audience in Poland. Combate will broadcast the show in Brazil. The card begins at 5pm GMT/6pm CET/12pm ET/9am PT.

OKTAGON 94 card

September 26th – Frankfurt, Germany

Main Card

Main Event

Welterweight

Christian Eckerlin (18-8, 1NC) vs. David Kozma (34-15)

Co-Main Event

Welterweight

Max Coga (27-8-1) vs. Christian Jungwirth (16-9)

OKTAGON Celebrity Series

Catchweight (89kg/196lbs)

Frederic Vosgröne (5-0) vs. Karlos Vémola (38-9)

Lightweight

Fedor Duric (10-1) vs. Marc Diakiese (18-8)

‘STAND and BANG’ rules

Catchweight (80kg/176lbs)

Ringlife vs. Dominic Schober

Konzept Weiss Halftime Show with Robin Schulz

Preliminary Card

Featherweight

Hugo Vach (8-1) vs. Deniz Ilbay (8-3)

Middleweight

Jaime Cordero (10-2, 1NC) vs. Robert Pukač (21-14-1)

Welterweight

Tamerlan Dulatov (5-0) vs. Nikola Janković (9-2, 1NC)

Bantamweight

Raul Lemberanskij (9-0) vs. Roman Paulus (13-6)

Welterweight

Michael Obodozie (1-0) vs. Oskar Staszczak (5-0)