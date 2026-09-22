Inside The Sportsbook Partnerships Behind Modern Fight Promotion

A lightweight bout came off the UFC 324 card on January 24, a few hours before its scheduled start on the early preliminary card. Dana White said afterward that the promotion’s gaming integrity service had called about the betting on the fight, so the UFC pulled it. He did not describe the irregularities or say whether either fighter was suspected.

Six weeks later the UFC named bet365 its official sports betting partner for the United States and Canada, and both decisions belong to the same business. A fight promotion sells betting companies space in its broadcasts, rights to its data and the use of its name, and regulators decide whether that product stays on sale.

That business now reaches from the UFC to bare knuckle, European MMA and British boxing, and much of its rulebook traces back to one fight in late 2022.

A Sportsbook And A Prediction Market Share The Broadcast

Sports Business Journal reported that the five-year agreement gave bet365 exclusive gambling and fantasy rights for the UFC in the US and Canada, replacing DraftKings, which had held them since 2021. bet365 also received Octagon branding, plus betting tickers and fighter odds inside UFC programming.

The rights are cut by territory as well. bet365 already held the UFC sportsbook category in the UK and Ireland before it won the North American one.

The exclusivity also stops at the edge of a category. Polymarket has been the official prediction market of the UFC and Zuffa Boxing since the start of 2026, with exclusive US rights and a fan prediction scoreboard inside UFC broadcasts. A sportsbook and a prediction market can therefore both put numbers on screen during the same card.

The legal footing of that second category is unsettled. ESPN called prediction-market regulation “a hotly contested legal issue” when the deal was announced, noting that several state gaming regulators had sued Kalshi, a rival prediction market, over event contracts they say mimic sports bets.

DraftKings’ 2021 Money Came In Two Forms

The UFC’s first exclusive sportsbook contract shows how these deals get valued. Sportico reported in 2021 that DraftKings would pay the UFC more than $100 million in cash over five years, citing a person with knowledge of the deal, and would commit nearly $250 million to marketing its own UFC products. ESPN’s source valued the package at $350 million.

Most of the headline figure was therefore promotional spending by the sportsbook rather than money paid to the promotion. The contract also put the DraftKings logo on the in-arena clocks and, at some events, on the canvas.

Partnership income kept climbing after that. The promotion’s parent company reported partnership and marketing revenue of $314.3 million for 2025, up from $251.4 million a year earlier, out of $1.502 billion in total UFC revenue, and credited new partners and higher renewal fees for the fourth-quarter increase.

Data Rights Travel Separately From Sponsorship

A sponsorship category does not decide who supplies the numbers. A betting data right is a bundle rather than a logo, and the company holding it decides which operators may license a promotion’s figures at all.

That bundle usually carries the live feed that keeps in-play markets open while a fight is running, the video a sportsbook needs to show the action it is taking bets on, and the monitoring service that tells a promotion when a market is moving strangely. Sponsorship buys attention. A data right buys the raw material other companies price from.

The split shows at the top of the sport. Sportradar, which holds data rights for the UFC, agreed in 2026 to supply official UFC data and integrity services to Kalshi, even though the promotion’s own prediction-market partner is Polymarket.

The Professional Fighters League has used both models. Its 2021 deal made DraftKings its official sportsbook and fantasy partner, with live odds on PFL broadcasts and access to SmartCage data such as punch speed, heart rate and fighter tracking for future prop bets.

In 2026 the league named Sportradar its official betting data and streaming partner, an agreement that sells the fights to sportsbooks directly. It called for Sportradar to distribute PFL data and video to its network of 800 sportsbook operators, power in-play markets during fights and stream PFL events to licensed books.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship took the exclusive route in 2022, naming Sports Info Solutions and Combat Registry its exclusive official data providers. SIS received the exclusive right to license BKFC data to betting operators, limited rights to show highlights on licensed sportsbook platforms and an advisory role on regulatory compliance. By 2024 a different firm held those rights.

Oktagon Sold A Bookmaker The Name Of A €1 Million Bracket

European MMA has sold betting brands the name on a competition. In 2022 the Czech bookmaker Tipsport became general partner of Oktagon MMA, and the two launched the Tipsport Gamechanger, a 16-fighter bracket with €1,000,000 in prize money and €300,000 for the winner.

The bracket has run three seasons. A welterweight won the first edition in 2023. The second ended at lightweight in 2024, and its winner took the promotion’s lightweight title with it. The third moved to middleweight in 2025.

British boxing sells partner titles on single events and on whole promoters. GG.BET became official betting partner of the undisputed heavyweight fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois in 2025, its first move into boxing. Queensberry signed MrQ as its principal and online casino partner in 2026, in a multi-year deal.

The six deals below differ most in what each partner actually receives.

Promotion Partner Deal type Date What the partner gets Ultimate Fighting Championship bet365 Official sports betting partner, US and Canada March 2026 Octagon branding, betting tickers and fighter odds in UFC programming Ultimate Fighting Championship Polymarket Official prediction market, shared with Zuffa Boxing January 2026 Exclusive US rights and a Fan Prediction Scoreboard in broadcasts Professional Fighters League Sportradar Official betting data and streaming partner March 2026 Official data, pricing, in-play markets and a live stream for sportsbooks Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Sports Info Solutions Exclusive official data provider 2022 Exclusive right to license BKFC data to betting operators Oktagon MMA Tipsport General partner December 2022 Its name on the €1 million Gamechanger tournament Queensberry Promotions MrQ Principal and online casino partner June 2026 A multi-year principal partner title across Queensberry

The UFC’s Betting Partners Run Casino Businesses Too

Queensberry’s new partner is a casino brand outright, and the UFC’s sportsbook partners run casino businesses as well. DraftKings, the betting partner from 2021 to 2026, describes itself in its latest annual report as offering sports betting, online casino, daily fantasy, lottery courier and prediction market products.

The same filing lists Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania among the markets where it offered casino games at the end of 2025. bet365 added one of those states six weeks after its UFC signing, launching its sportsbook and online casino together in Michigan.

In Michigan, then, the name on the Octagon also belongs to a licensed casino operator, and PlayUSA covers that part of the business in its real money online casino section.

UFC Betting Went Dark In Ontario For 49 Days

Every one of these deals depends on regulators accepting a promotion’s integrity rules, and the UFC found that out in 2022. Darrick Minner fought Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on November 5 that year, and sportsbooks reported unusual interest in Nuerdanbieke winning by first-round knockout. His price shortened from -220 to -420 in the hours before the bout.

Thirty seconds in, Minner reached for his left leg after throwing a kick, and Nuerdanbieke stopped him at 1:07 of the first round. Two weeks later, New Jersey’s gaming regulator told its licensed sportsbooks to stop offering bets on any fight involving Minner’s coach, James Krause, “including as a coach, trainer, promotor or fighter.”

On December 1, Ontario’s gaming regulator ordered operators to stop offering UFC bets. The AGCO said the UFC did not prohibit all insiders from betting, a group that could include coaches, managers, handlers, athletic trainers and medical professionals.

Alberta’s regulator suspended UFC betting as well and lifted its ban eight days later. Ontario held out until January 19, 2023, when the AGCO reinstated UFC betting after reviewing the promotion’s new rules. Its registrar said the province’s standards were already strengthening the integrity “of UFC competitions around the world.”

Coaches And Managers Came Under The Wagering Ban

Until October 2022, the UFC had no codified gambling rules for athletes, ESPN reported. That month it barred fighters and their teams from betting on UFC fights. A memo from its chief business officer, dated the same day Ontario reinstated UFC betting, stated that the promotion “expressly prohibits” fighters from betting on its bouts themselves or through a proxy.

The memo extended the ban to “UFC Insiders,” including an athlete’s coaches, managers, handlers and athletic trainers, and it warned that an insider’s violation would bring disciplinary action against the contracted fighter.

The UFC also hired U.S. Integrity, the monitoring firm that first flagged the Minner fight and that now trades as IC360 after a 2024 merger. The UFC and the PFL were among the users of ProhiBet, software that alerts an organization when a player, coach or staff member tries to bet with a sportsbook.

Nevada’s Rulings Took Years To Arrive

Commission discipline moved more slowly. Nevada’s athletic commission extended the suspensions of Krause and Minner at the end of 2022, citing Minner’s failure to disclose an injury on his prefight medical questionnaire, pending further investigation.

It ruled in March 2025. Minner received a 29-month suspension for not disclosing a serious injury, and his teammate Jeff Molina received three years for placing a significant bet on the fight while failing to disclose the injury, a violation the commission said he admitted. Krause remained suspended.

The next warning reached the UFC before the fight. In November 2025, IC360 alerted the promotion to heavy betting on del Valle, including first-round props, ahead of his bout with Isaac Dulgarian, the Guardian reported. White said the UFC called Dulgarian and his lawyer, and the fight went ahead.

Del Valle won by first-round submission. Several sportsbooks announced refunds on bets placed on Dulgarian to win, the UFC released him, and White said the promotion called the FBI first.

Nevada then kept Dulgarian’s temporary suspension in place without disclosing findings, and his lawyer said Dulgarian denies any conduct that discredits unarmed combat. The FBI had not commented publicly, and no findings had been announced by the time White pulled the UFC 324 bout.

Boxing Titles Answer To Sanctioning Bodies

The UFC could fix its own policy because it runs its own fights. Boxing titles belong to sanctioning bodies, and in April 2024 the AGCO ordered Ontario sportsbooks to stop taking bets on World Boxing Association events.

The regulator had reviewed a WBA title fight involving Yoenis Tellez after two independent integrity monitors reported suspicious bets on the bout lasting past 5.5 rounds. Media reports alleged that his manager bet $110,000 on that outcome, and Tellez won by knockout in the 10th round.

Ontario operators could not show that the WBA prohibits betting by insiders or that it had investigated the allegations, the AGCO said. WBA betting would return, it added, once operators demonstrated that the WBA effectively supervises its events.

Readers tracking decisions like that one between fight cards can follow PlayUSA’s gaming coverage on Facebook.

For a boxing promoter, the result is a betting partner whose product can lose a market over rules the promoter never wrote.

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