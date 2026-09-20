Jake Hager sustains eye injury during Power Slap competition – VIDEO

Former professional wrestler and MMA fighter Jake Hager suffered an injury during his Power Slap appearance on September 17, bringing attention to the physical risks associated with the controversial slap-fighting competition.

Hager, best known to wrestling fans for his time in WWE as Jack Swagger and his run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has also competed in mixed martial arts and other combat sports.

Jake Hager had to undergo emergency surgery for a torn tear duct from this slap. https://t.co/BtVW8rrAHM — Sampool (@SamEldridge87) September 19, 2026

Jake Hager Suffers Eye Injury Against Johnny Magna

The incident occurred during Power Slap 23 in Lubbock, Texas, where Hager faced Johnny Magna in a heavyweight matchup.

According to reports, Hager was struck in the eye during the second round. The blow left him visibly distressed, and he reportedly told officials, “He hit me right in the eye.”

Blood was subsequently seen coming from around Hager’s eye, prompting medical personnel to examine him. The referee ultimately stopped the contest, awarding Magna a technical knockout victory.

Medical Stoppage Ends the Match

Hager’s injury brought an abrupt end to the contest, with the former WWE champion visibly frustrated by the stoppage.

The precise medical diagnosis and severity of the eye injury have not been confirmed in the reports reviewed. There has also been no verified update establishing when Hager might be cleared to compete again.

The incident nevertheless marked another difficult outing for Hager in Power Slap, following a knockout loss in his previous appearance.

Jake Hager’s Power Slap Career

Hager entered Power Slap in 2026 after building a career across professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.

Known to WWE fans as Jack Swagger, Hager won world championships in professional wrestling before moving into MMA, where he competed as a heavyweight for Bellator.

He won his Power Slap debut in April but has since suffered consecutive defeats, including the September 17 stoppage against Magna. Reports indicate that Hager signed a six-appearance agreement with the promotion, leaving questions about how the eye injury could affect his remaining scheduled appearances.

For now, the focus remains on Hager’s recovery following a frightening moment inside the Power Slap competition.

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