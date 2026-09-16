Sun. Sep 20th, 2026
Ozzy Martin, DWCS

Ozzy Martin on Sal Everett “I’m going to elbow his skull into the canvas”

By James Lynch 4 days ago

Interview with Ozzy Martin

Ozzy Martin (4-0) discusses his welterweight fight against Sal Everett (4-0) at DWCS on Oct. 6. Ozzy also spoke about how this fight came together, training with Calvin Kattar ahead of the matchup and how he sees the fight playing out.

“I think I’m going to make a very big name for myself. People are going to be very surprised with how skilled I am technically. I think that whether it goes to the ground or it stays standing, he’s in trouble for both.  My standup speaks for itself, I’m fast, crisp and powerful. Whether it stays on the feet I’m going to knock him out, whether it goes to the ground I’m going to elbow his skull into the canvas.” 

 

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