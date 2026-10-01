Florida lawmaker proposes camp safety changes after child seriously injured during fall from MMA cage

A South Florida family is calling for stronger oversight of youth camps after their son suffered severe injuries during a martial arts summer program, according to a report from News Miami.

Grayden Holmes was 4 when his mother, Stacy Richard, enrolled him and his older brother in a local jiu-jitsu camp. Richard said she initially received a call saying Grayden had fallen but was believed to be okay and had not hit his head.

A short time later, camp staff called again to report that he was vomiting.

Grayden’s father, John Holmes, arrived at the gym and said an employee told him the boy had been climbing over the fencing of an MMA-style octagon when he fell onto the floor.

“He mentioned that he was climbing over the top of the fence and landed on his butt,” Holmes said.

Grayden was taken to a pediatric emergency room, where doctors determined his injuries were more serious than first believed. His father said medical staff found skull fractures and admitted him to the intensive care unit. The family said he also suffered a brain-fluid leak and later developed meningitis.

The injuries left Grayden permanently deaf in his left ear. He now uses a hearing implant and is expected to need a cochlear implant for the rest of his life.

Grayden, now 8, said he had been told to climb out of the octagon but found the fencing difficult to grip.

“I was kind of scared,” he said. “The fence was also a little slippery, so I couldn’t get my grip.”

The family’s attorney, Yvette Blackwell, argued that children should not have been instructed to climb over the six-foot enclosure.

“The octagon’s purpose is to keep cage fighters inside the octagon, not to climb out,” Blackwell said.

The family filed a negligence lawsuit against the camp in 2022. However, the business later entered a state liquidation process, leaving the family with limited options for financial recovery. They report more than $100,000 in medical expenses.

The case has drawn the attention of State Rep. Mike Redondo, who said he intends to introduce legislation aimed at improving protections for children attending camps and similar activities. Possible measures could include insurance requirements or mandatory disclosures informing parents whether a business carries liability coverage.

“When we’re dealing with children in particular,” Redondo said, “we have a whole host of reasons why we would want to make sure that, if there’s not at least a requirement to carry insurance, that perhaps there’s some requirement to inform people.”

Grayden’s parents say they hope their experience encourages other families to ask camps about employee training, safety procedures, and insurance coverage before enrolling their children.

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