BKFC 94 press conference video – Till vs. Romero

Manchester, United Kingdom (September 24, 2026) – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, (BKFC) hosted the Final Press Conference today in Manchester, UK ahead of their groundbreaking BKFC 94 event set for this Saturday, September 26 at the AO Arena and broadcast globally on DAZN.The Final Press Conference was hosted by BKFC Founder and President, David Feldman.

BKFC 94 is headlined by the highly anticipated rivalry clash between international combat sport superstars, Darren ‘The Gorilla’ Till (1-0), of Liverpool, England and Yoel ‘Soldier of God’ Romero (1-0), of Miami, FL

Co-featured on the 12-fight card at BKFC 94, BKFC Middleweight World Champion David ‘The Redneck’ Mundell, (10-2), of Dunedin, FL defends his title against UK professional boxing standout Jack ‘The Meat Cleaver’ Cullen, (2-0).

Also fighting at BKFC 94, Gaz ‘The Crusher’ Corran, (2-0), clashes with Mac ‘The Attack’ Bygraves, (2-0), for the BKFC UK Middleweight Title. Defending his BKFC UK Cruiserweight Title, Karl ‘The Wasp’ Thompson, (4-1), of Sedgefield, UK battles Andy Thornton, (1-0).

Below are quotes from the participants at the Final Press Conference.

David Feldman – BKFC Founder/President

“On Saturday night, here at the AO Arena, BKFC will make its biggest announcement yet. Stay tuned for that announcement. It will shock the world, I promise you.”

“It’s going to be sold out here at AO Arena, we’re trending amazingly for pay-per-view sales on DAZN, and our media is at an all-time high, so I want to thank Manchester and thank these warriors up here for making it possible.”

“The people here are real. They’re real fans. They want to see fights, they want to see violence, and that’s what BKFC gives them. I want to thank them for all they’ve done for us and making us a mainstay in combat sports in the United Kingdom.”

Darren “The Gorilla” Till – International Combat Sports Superstar

“It’s a big challenge, but I’ve never been afraid of any man in my life. If you’re a real fighter, you’ll fight anyone, anywhere at any time, and I’ve proven that over and over again. Yoel is a beast and he’s been a guy that people want to avoid, but this just proves that I’ll fight anyone, anywhere at any time. I’m coming for pure (expletive) violence on Saturday night. I don’t like to mess about. This is the purest form of fighting; this is gladiator (expletive) from 2,000 years ago.”

Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero – Olympic Silver Medalist, International Combat Sports Superstar

“It’s the same philosophy for this fight; we’re blessed to be here. My opinion is the same as his. This is a great opportunity, the time for talking is done, it’s time to show people what we’re made of.”

“God bless everybody, and I hope everybody enjoys what’s going to happen on Saturday.”

David “The Redneck” Mundell – BKFC Middleweight World Champion

“The belt is coming home with me.”

“I’m going to go out there and I’m going to do me. I’m going to move forward, I’m going to put my hands on him, and I’m going to win.”

Jack “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Cullen – BKFC Middleweight World Title Challenger

“This is a big challenge, but I’m here to take it — I really am.”

Gaz “The Crusher” Corran – BKFC UK Middleweight Title Challenger

“It’s going to be a win under any circumstances. Whatever it takes, it doesn’t really matter. Just expect pure (expletive) violence from me, and my opponent as well. This should be ‘Fight of the Night.’”

Mac “The Attack” Bygraves – BKFC UK Middleweight Title Challenger

“Gaz is tough, he hits hard, but I’ve put so much work in that I don’t see it going any other way. I’m too clinical, everything has a purpose. Get your checkbook out, because for my next time I want a big payday.”

Karl “The Wasp” Thompson – BKFC UK Cruiserweight Champion

“There’s mutual respect here, but I’ve trained my ass off. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. Whether it goes one round or five rounds, whatever, it will be a brilliant fight and it will go according to my plan. I’m looking forward to putting on a great show. I’m dying to get on with the fun part.”

Andy Thornton – BKFC UK Cruiserweight Title Challenger

“When you hit glass, what happens? It shatters, it breaks, and that’s what’s going to happen Saturday night. I have no ill will toward him, but he’s going to sleep on Saturday night.”

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Following a sensational MMA run compiling a record of 18-5 and three professional boxing victories,

Darren Till made his BKFC debut on May 30, 2026, with a blistering first round knockout of Aaron Chalmers in front of a sold-out crowd at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

After a remarkable amateur MMA career representing Cuba which included a Silver Medal at the Olympics in Sydney, Australia, Yoel Romero fought extensively in the UFC and Bellator finishing with a record of 17-7 including 14 victories by knockout. Making his BKFC debut in front of a sold-out crowd at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on September 12, 2025, Romero stopped Theo Doukas in the second round.

David Mundell started his BKFC Middleweight World Title Reign with a third-round stoppage of Francesco Ricchi on December 3, 2022. His four world title defenses have come against the top contenders in the division; Mike Richman (KO-2 at BKFC-47), Doug Coltane (KO-2 at BKFC-53), Danny Christie (KO-2 on October 12, 2024) and Donald Sanchez (UD at BKFC-75.)

Following a professional boxing career with a compiled record of 22-6-1 with ten knockouts, Jack Cullen hit the squared circle with a first round stoppage of Jakub Kosicki on March 29, 2025. Following up on March 14, 2026, the hard-hitting Bolton native knocked out Marley Churcher in the second round.

Gaz Corran has quickly impressed in his first two BKFC fights, both first round knockouts; Danny Moir, (KO-1 at BKFC-81) and Dawid Chylinski (KO-1 at BKFC Fight Night Manchester).

Impressive distance victories for Mac Bygraves have come against George Thorpe (BKFC-77) and Paul O’Sullivan (BKFC-64).