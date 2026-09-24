Valentina Shevchenko delivers a knockout twist on MTV’s The Challenge: Cutthroat

On September 30, MTV’s The Challenge: Cutthroat turns up the heat when former two-time UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko arrives in Thailand to put the Challengers to the ultimate test. Shevchenko catches the players off guard with a surprise Trial By Combat, putting the fate of the teams in jeopardy.

This new chapter of The Challenge Cutthroat, takes place entirely in the vibrant, lush landscape of Thailand, bringing together a mix of legendary veterans and fearless newcomers for the franchise’s most intense game yet. Each test pushes the fierce titans past their breaking points in a ruthless battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize. In this bold new era, the Challengers are divided into three teams and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize, is to cross the finish line together as a unit. To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty, or risk losing their power while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings.

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Watch Teaser Below:

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