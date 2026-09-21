Solomon Renfro arrested after allegedly assaulting woman in New York

SYRACUSE N.Y. – Solomon Renfro, an 18-year-old from Buffalo, N.Y., celebrates his win against Matt Flynn during an amateur fight at the first ever MMA Classic Fan Expo at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2015. Renfro defeated Matt Flynn via TKO 1:35 into round two. Referee for the bout was Forrest Hobbick. DC Promotions hosted the event in accordance with MMA Signatures and the AMJ Expo Group. (Photo by Joseph DiGirolamo)

Solomon Renfro, a professional mixed martial artist fighting out of New York was arrested Sunday after allegedly beating up a 22-year-old woman inside a Lower Manhattan apartment building according to a report from the New York Post.

Renfro, 29, nicknamed “The Black Dragon,” was arrested after cops responded to a 911 call at 47 Madison St. in Chinatown around 5:55 a.m. and found the victim with scratches and bruises on her chest and arms, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said Monday.

The woman was treated at the scene by EMS while Solomon was taken in for questioning.

He was charged two hours later with assault, aggravated harassment, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a controlled substance police said.

Records show that he was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Sunday and referred to court-ordered problem solving program and is due back in court on Nov. 18.

According to Tapology, Renfro’s pro MMA record is 11-6. He last competed in Dirty Boxing in November 2024.