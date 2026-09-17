UFC 331: What’s at Stake in Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy?

Lightweight contenders collide in a high-stakes co-main event, with championship ambitions and major career opportunities on the line.

The UFC lightweight division could be in for another major shakeup this weekend as Arman Tsarukyan faces Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event of UFC 331.

With both fighters looking to establish themselves among the division’s elite, the matchup presents an opportunity for one man to strengthen his championship credentials while potentially derailing the other’s path toward the lightweight title.

For Tsarukyan, the stakes involve his position in the title picture. For Ruffy, the fight represents a chance to make a statement against one of the division’s most recognizable contenders.

Tsarukyan’s title shot ambitions hang in the balance

For Tsarukyan, this weekend’s matchup represents a significant opportunity to get back on track toward a UFC lightweight championship fight.

The Armenian contender was scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311 in January 2025. However, a back injury forced him to withdraw shortly before the event, and he has yet to receive another championship opportunity.

Despite remaining among the division’s leading contenders, Tsarukyan now finds himself needing another statement victory to reinforce his position.

Tsarukyan has described the matchup as a must-win, saying that a loss could mean he never gets another opportunity to compete for UFC gold.

A victory over Ruffy would give Tsarukyan another significant win to present to UFC matchmakers. However, even a win may not guarantee an immediate title shot, with the lightweight championship picture still subject to matchmaking decisions.

Mauricio Ruffy has an opportunity to change his career

For Ruffy, the stakes are equally significant, although the Brazilian approaches the fight from a different position.

A victory over a contender of Tsarukyan’s standing would represent a major breakthrough in his UFC career and could move him into the conversation for higher-profile lightweight matchups.

Ruffy’s striking is a key factor heading into the contest. Tsarukyan has acknowledged the Brazilian’s punching power and knockout ability, recognizing the danger he presents if given opportunities to land clean shots.

Ruffy will have to contend with Tsarukyan’s wrestling and grappling, which have been central to the Armenian fighter’s success. The matchup therefore presents a contrast between Ruffy’s striking offense and Tsarukyan’s ability to control opponents on the ground.

If Ruffy can keep the fight standing and make the most of his striking opportunities, he could deliver one of the biggest wins of his career.

A clash of styles with championship implications

The five-round co-main event is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The matchup presents an intriguing tactical challenge for both fighters.

Tsarukyan: Establish his wrestling, avoid dangerous exchanges and secure a victory that strengthens his case for another title opportunity.

Ruffy: Use his striking and knockout power to disrupt Tsarukyan’s game plan and establish himself as a serious contender in the lightweight division.

The five-round format also gives both fighters additional time to make adjustments, potentially making conditioning, pacing and tactical discipline important factors.

Will the winner get a title shot?

That remains the biggest question surrounding the matchup.

Tsarukyan has championship aspirations and has already waited a considerable amount of time for another opportunity following his withdrawal from UFC 311. Ruffy, meanwhile, has the chance to change his standing in the division with a victory over a highly regarded opponent.

However, the outcome alone may not settle the lightweight title picture. UFC matchmaking remains unpredictable, and analysts have noted that even a victory in this matchup may not guarantee the winner an immediate championship opportunity.

With the UFC 331 main event featuring Joshua Van defending the flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja, Tsarukyan and Ruffy will have a chance to make their own statement in the co-main event.

One fighter will leave Los Angeles with a major victory on his record. Whether that victory translates into a UFC title shot is the question that could continue to shape the lightweight division long after the final bell.