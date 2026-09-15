Scott Coker Reveals New MMA Promotion: Ki MMA

Scott Coker is officially back in the MMA promotional business, and on Monday, the longtime combat sports executive finally revealed the name of his new organization: Ki MMA.

The former Strikeforce founder and Bellator president unveiled the promotion during a press conference in New York City on September 14, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Coker’s lengthy career in mixed martial arts.

Scott Coker sends a message to any MMA free agents out there 👀 “If you’re a free agent, give us a call. We have a budget where there’s not any free agent that is untouchable. If you’re a free agent at the highest level, we have the ability to sign you.” 🤑 (via… pic.twitter.com/z26CE8fpl4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 14, 2026



Ki MMA, pronounced “Key MMA,” is scheduled to launch in early 2027 and will look to bring a different approach to the increasingly crowded MMA landscape.

Coker Going Back to MMA’s Roots

Coker’s new promotion appears designed to capture some of the excitement of MMA’s early tournament era.

The centerpiece of Ki MMA’s launch will be a 32-man featherweight Grand Prix, featuring fighters from four regions of the world: North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Each region will have its own tournament, with the winners eventually advancing toward a world championship.

The format is particularly notable because Coker intends to bring back an old-school concept in which fighters could potentially compete multiple times on the same night.

The promotion also plans to use a ring rather than a traditional MMA cage, another nod to the sport’s past and something that could immediately distinguish Ki MMA from organizations such as the UFC. The concept has drawn comparisons to promotions such as PRIDE and RIZIN, which have utilized rings for MMA competition.

Rich Chou Joins Coker Again

Coker won’t be building Ki MMA alone.

Former Strikeforce and Bellator matchmaker Rich Chou is part of the new organization and will play a major role in assembling its roster. The promotion is expected to target young, up-and-coming fighters while also pursuing established free agents.

Ladies and gentlemen… Nate Diaz has arrived pic.twitter.com/1yIqZgtj70 — Ki MMA (@ki_mmaofficial) September 14, 2026

Coker has also assembled an experienced executive team featuring several familiar names from the combat-sports and television industries.

The new promotion reportedly has $60 million in initial financing, giving Coker substantial resources as he attempts to establish Ki MMA as a serious player in the global MMA market.

A New Challenger in MMA

Coker has already helped build two major MMA brands. He founded Strikeforce before the promotion was purchased by Zuffa, and later took over as president of Bellator, eventually spending roughly a decade with the organization before departing following its acquisition by the Professional Fighters League.

Now, Coker is attempting to create another promotion from the ground up.

Ki MMA’s first events are expected to take place in 2027, with multiple international locations being considered. The promotion has yet to announce its complete inaugural roster or broadcast partner, meaning there are still plenty of questions surrounding its launch.

One thing, however, is no longer a mystery.

Scott Coker’s new MMA promotion has a name — Ki MMA — and the longtime promoter is ready to build his next combat-sports empire.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.