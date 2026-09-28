Benjamin Satterley, pro wrestling star known as Pac, dead one day after title match

Benjamin Satterley, 40, the professional wrestling star known as Pac, has died, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced on Sunday night. There are no details surrounding the circumstances of his death at this time.

AEW made the tragic announcement on its social media.

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” the company said. “A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.

“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.”

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2026

Satterley challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship at All Out on Saturday in Chicago.

He began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and worked for multiple independent promotions before getting signed to the WWE in 2012 and eventually making his way to AEW in 2019.

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