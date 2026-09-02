Power Spank – Cheeky new league to open for Lingerie Fighting Championships events

Power Slap competitor Power Spank has signed a two-year deal to open for Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC) at its US events. A hand-in-cheek parody of Dana White’s controversial league, Power Spank is pure unapologetic entertainment, no ifs, ands, or buts about it (actually plenty of butts).

Competitors will include LFC’s Booty Camp champ Bella Madisyn, Redneck Brawl alumni Tiffany Baxter and Brooke Smock as well as local exotic dancers and adult stars. The inaugural event will be hosted by Kim Bass. Watch live at www.LFCfights.com as part of the LFC49 PPV (always free for site members).

Combat sports has never been afraid to push the boundaries of what can be considered a fight. Now, a bizarre new concept called Power Spank is looking to take that idea to another level.

The unusual concept has actually been discussed within combat-sports circles for several years. In 2023, a Sherdog forum user jokingly proposed Power Spank as an alternative to Power Slap, suggesting competitors could take turns striking each other until one could no longer continue.

What was once largely treated as an internet joke may now be moving closer to becoming an actual entertainment property.

From Internet Joke to Potential Combat-Sports Product

The idea gained renewed attention in August 2026 when Lingerie Fighting Championships announced the development of several new series for its LFC Network. Among those projects was Power Spank, described as a competitor to Power Slap.

The announcement puts an unusual twist on the rapidly expanding world of alternative combat sports.

Power Slap has demonstrated that there is an audience for highly specialized striking competitions that strip away many of the traditional elements of MMA and boxing. Power Spank appears to be taking that same basic entertainment philosophy and applying it to an entirely different target.

Could Power Spank Actually Work?

Whether Power Spank becomes a legitimate combat-sports attraction or remains more of a novelty remains to be seen.

The biggest question will be whether organizers can develop a competitive format that provides enough strategy, athleticism and unpredictability to keep viewers interested. A successful combat-sports product needs more than an unusual premise—it needs recognizable athletes, compelling matchups and rules that create genuine suspense.

The concept could also benefit from its sheer novelty. In an increasingly crowded combat-sports marketplace, being something that fans have never seen before can be a powerful marketing tool.

And judging from the attention the idea has received online, there is already a certain curiosity surrounding it.

A Different Kind of Fight

Power Slap has shown that combat-sports fans will at least consider watching competitors participate in highly specialized contests. Power Spank could test whether that appetite extends to an even more unconventional format.

For now, the project remains a developing concept rather than an established major combat-sports promotion. But with Lingerie Fighting Championships putting the idea into development, Power Spank has moved beyond simply being a joke tossed around on MMA forums.

Whether fans ultimately embrace it, laugh at it or simply watch out of curiosity, Power Spank is another example of how far combat-sports promoters are willing to go in search of the next big attraction.

And in the modern fight business, sometimes the strangest idea is the one that gets people talking.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.