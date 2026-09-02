Sat. Sep 5th, 2026
Brandon Jenkins, Mike Perry, Duel Arena

Brandon Jenkins wants Mike Perry rematch at 170-pounds after Duel Arena 1 win

By James Lynch 3 days ago

Interview with Brandon Jenkins

Brandon Jenkins (18-11) recaps his first-round TKO win over Mike Perry (15-8) at Duel Arena 1 on Aug. 29. Brandon also spoke about how this fight came together, not getting any credit for the victory and what he’s hoping will happen next.

“I hoping to run it back with Perry, I don’t know how long he’ll be out with his shoulder. Or hunting the Nate Diaz fight, I beat up his buddy. I figured he’d want to get that one back especially with someone in the same weight class. Why would we not fight?” 

 

 

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James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
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