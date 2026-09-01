Liam McCracken fighting for UFC contract after being hit by bus

Just three years removed from an accident that almost cost him his life, Liverpool, England’s Liam McCracken will fight for a UFC contract tonight on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The now 25-year-old professional mixed martial artist was hit by a bus and dragged 60 feet

“A couple who saw the incident found McCracken under the bus unconscious and bleeding heavily,” an article from BBC.com stated. “They thought he was dead.”

The accident left McCracken with four fractures in his back, two slipped discs in his neck, three broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a broken nose, a ruptured anterior cruciate knee ligament, a torn meniscus and multiple other wounds.

When the accident happened, McCracken had already won five of his six professional MMA fights. After climbing his way back from near death, he went on to win three more fights all by stoppage.

Now with an 8-1 pro record McCracken faces one of his steepest challenges yet, Silvestre Sanchez (9-1).

“It was a long road and very up and down and if things along the way went a little different, I wouldn’t be back fighting,” McCracken said of the accident in 2023.

“It was the longest six months of my life and I finally started to get somewhere when I had to have knee surgery, which is a massive surgery.

“So I had to basically start all over again. That was one of the hardest parts.”

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