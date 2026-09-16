Missy Hyatt Makes Waves With Unusual Wrestling Memorabilia Auction

Wrestling personality Missy Hyatt has drawn attention with an unusual piece of memorabilia: an auction involving one of her former breast implants.

Hyatt, a longtime figure in professional wrestling who became prominent during the 1980s and 1990s, has frequently embraced provocative publicity and unconventional wrestling memorabilia. The reported auction adds another unusual chapter to her career in the spotlight.

Rather than being marketed simply as a collectible, the item has attracted attention because of its connection to Hyatt personally. The auction also reflects the broader wrestling memorabilia market, where items associated with performers can command interest because of their unusual history and direct connection to wrestling personalities.

The implant comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by her surgeon and started around $1400.

Hyatt has remained a recognizable figure among longtime wrestling fans, particularly for her work and appearances during professional wrestling’s late-20th-century boom. Her willingness to court publicity has made her a recurring subject of wrestling-media coverage long after her most active years in the ring.

The unusual auction has consequently generated discussion among fans about just how far wrestling memorabilia can extend beyond conventional items such as autographed photographs, championship merchandise and ring-worn gear.