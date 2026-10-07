Finishers Sub-Only Returns to the High Seas for USS Iowa Event Supporting Veterans

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The mats are heading to sea once again as Finishers Sub-Only teams up with the We Defy Foundation for a unique night of Brazilian jiu-jitsu aboard the historic USS Iowa on Saturday, November 14.

The prominent East Coast submission-only tournament series will bring its distinctive brand of grappling to the legendary battleship in San Pedro, California, as part of the We Defy Warships Series. The event will combine high-level submission grappling with a mission to support combat veterans through the healing and community-building benefits of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The Finishers Sub Only event will take place entirely aboard the USS Iowa, with doors scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Pacific time and the fight card beginning at noon. A free livestream is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. PST.

For fans unable to attend in person, the event will be available to watch live for free on the FloGrappling YouTube channel, providing grappling fans around the world an opportunity to watch the action without a paywall. The event is also listed on FloGrappling’s official schedule for November 14.

Grappling With a Purpose

While the competition will feature the fast-paced submission-only format Finishers has become known for, the event’s larger purpose is supporting the We Defy Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping combat veterans coping with military-connected disabilities through Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

We Defy’s mission centers on three principles: Community, Health and Service. The organization provides veterans with access to Jiu Jitsu training and a supportive environment designed to help them overcome challenges and rebuild a sense of purpose and connection.

Donations connected to the USS Iowa event will help support that mission. According to We Defy, the average cost of providing a veteran with a one-year Jiu Jitsu scholarship is approximately $2,500.

The foundation currently reports more than 1,900 athlete scholarships and more than 1,200 approved training facilities, with programs reaching all 50 states as well as U.S. territories and several countries. More than 500 veterans are currently enrolled in the program.

A Return to the Warships

The USS Iowa event continues a partnership between Finishers Sub Only and We Defy that previously brought submission grappling aboard the USS New Jersey in Camden, New Jersey, in June.

That event marked the first Finishers Sub Only fight card aboard a battleship and was part of We Defy’s Warships Series. The organization said the event generated enough support to fund 20 veteran athlete scholarships.

The Battleship Iowa weekend will begin Friday, November 13, with an exclusive We Defy seminar featuring world-class instructors. The Finishers Sub Only fight card will follow Saturday on the deck of the historic ship.

For Finishers Sub Only, the event represents another opportunity to showcase submission grappling in an unconventional setting while helping raise awareness and support for veterans.

For the athletes stepping onto the mats, however, the stakes extend beyond wins and losses.

Every submission, every match and every donation will help contribute to a larger mission — using Brazilian jiu-jitsu to provide combat veterans with community, health and a renewed sense of service.

Fans can attend the event aboard the USS Iowa or watch the free livestream on FloGrappling’s YouTube channel on Saturday, November 14.

Event: We Defy x Finishers Sub Only — Battleship Iowa

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Location: Battleship Iowa, San Pedro, California

Doors: 11 a.m. PST

Livestream: 11:30 a.m. PST

Fights: Noon PST

Purpose: Supporting the We Defy Foundation and combat veterans through Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

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