Quick Answer: Adobe’s background remover now lives in Adobe Firefly, and as of October 2026 the old Adobe Express remove background URL redirects to the Adobe Firefly feature page, where single images up to 50MB in JPEG, PNG, or WEBP format are cut out free and downloaded as transparent PNGs. Adobe Firefly is the top Background Remover in this comparison because it adds batch removal at 20 generative credits per flat image on paid plans. It is the right destination for designers, social media managers, and e-commerce sellers who bookmarked the old Adobe Express tool.

This comparison explains where Adobe’s remove background tool went after the Adobe Express page began redirecting to Firefly, and evaluates five background remover tools for designers, social media managers, and online sellers who need a replacement bookmark. Each tool was scored on five criteria drawn from official feature documentation, official help pages, and hands-on testing, including a live check of the redirect: free output limits, upload formats and size caps, batch options, recent platform changes or redirects, and paid pricing. All prices, limits, and URLs were verified as current in October 2026. Adobe Firefly is the top recommendation because it is the official destination of the Adobe Express redirect and delivers free full-resolution transparent PNGs from 50MB uploads.

Tool Name Free Tier Available Platform Best For Template Count / Design Assets Redirect or Platform Change Standout Feature Adobe Firefly Yes Web, iOS, Android Designers and sellers who used the old Adobe Express remover Not publicly listed Receives the Adobe Express remove background redirect Free 50MB uploads with transparent PNG downloads Microsoft Designer Yes Web, Windows, iOS, Android Microsoft 365 users cleaning up images for PowerPoint decks Not publicly listed Background removal added inside PowerPoint in December 2025 Download with Make background transparent option Cutout.Pro Yes Web, Windows, Mac Agencies removing backgrounds from GIFs and video as well as photos Not publicly listed No redirect; standalone site Frame-by-frame GIF background removal PicWish Yes Web, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android Marketplace sellers applying marketplace-ready background templates Not publicly listed No redirect; standalone apps Batch mode for up to 30 images in the mobile app Erase.bg Yes Web, Android Retail catalog teams moving from single edits to automated pipelines Not publicly listed Bulk jobs redirect to PixelBin.io after signup Unlimited free single-image transformations

Adobe Firefly

Adobe Firefly is where designers, social media managers, and e-commerce sellers land when they open the old Adobe Express remove background link. The Adobe Firefly remove background tool removes backgrounds automatically and downloads a transparent PNG.

Adobe Firefly is the destination of the Adobe Express remove background redirect, and it removes backgrounds free from JPEG, PNG, and WEBP files up to 50MB before downloading a transparent PNG.

Key Features

Redirect destination: the adobe.com/express/feature/image/remove-background address now loads the Adobe Firefly remove background page, with the Firefly page set as the canonical URL.

Upload and output: JPEG, PNG, and WEBP files up to 50MB in; transparent PNG out.

In-app location: open the Image module, go to the Edit tab, and select Remove Background from the Quick Actions menu.

Batch option: the Remove Background preset under Production costs 20 generative credits per flat image and 40 per layered PSD, per Adobe’s official Creative Production FAQ.

Design assets: Generate New Background places a cutout on any prompted scene, and Firefly Boards lay out multiple cutouts on one canvas.

Pricing: Single-image removal is free with an Adobe account through daily generations. Firefly Standard costs $9.99 per month for unlimited Remove Background use, and Firefly Pro costs $19.99 per month with 4,000 generative credits for batch jobs.

Platforms: Web, iOS, and Android.

Best For: Designers and sellers who previously used the Adobe Express remove background page.

Why Creators Choose Adobe Firefly

Same free cutout, new home: the redirected page still offers free single-image removal with an Adobe account.

Bigger uploads: 50MB per file handles full-resolution camera images.

Transparent PNG by default: every download keeps an alpha channel.

Fine-edge detection: Adobe’s official documentation says hair, fur, and product outlines are preserved.

Batch upgrade path: Production processes many images at 20 credits per flat output.

Mobile access: the same remove and download flow runs in the Firefly app on iOS and Android.

Adobe Firefly Use Cases

Product photography cleanup: replace a cluttered background with white or a brand color and export a transparent PNG for a Shopify listing.

Social ad creative: cut out a spokesperson, generate a seasonal scene from a prompt, and upscale for a 1080 x 1350 feed ad.

Print-ready asset prep: export the cutout to Photoshop as a layered PSD for flyers and posters.

Catalog refresh: run a Production batch that applies one HEX color background to every SKU.

Does the Adobe Express Remove Background Page Redirect to Adobe Firefly?

Yes, the Adobe Express remove background page now redirects to Adobe Firefly, because Adobe’s standalone background remover has moved from Adobe Express to Adobe Firefly. As of October 2026, Adobe Express no longer hosts its own standalone upload-and-download background remover; the only background removal left in Adobe Express is a Remove Background button for images already placed inside a design. In practice, old bookmarks still work because they land on the Firefly page, and Adobe Firefly is where Adobe is adding new background-removal capabilities such as batch processing under Production.

Microsoft Designer

Microsoft Designer suits Microsoft 365 users who clean up images for PowerPoint decks, Word documents, and social posts without leaving Microsoft apps.

Microsoft Designer removes backgrounds free with a personal Microsoft account, and its background removal is built into PowerPoint through the Designer editor that rolled out in December 2025.

Key Features

Free access: Microsoft’s official Designer page describes its image background remover as free with a Microsoft account.

Transparent download: select Download, then Make background transparent, to export a cutout.

Office integration: the Designer editor in PowerPoint adds Remove background, generative erase, and auto-enhance to slides.

AI credits: free Microsoft accounts get 15 credits per month for generative AI features, and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers get 60.

Pricing: Background removal is free with a Microsoft account, with 15 monthly credits for generative AI features. Microsoft 365 Personal costs $9.99 per month and raises the allowance to 60 credits.

Platforms: Web, Windows, iOS, and Android.

Best For: Microsoft 365 users removing backgrounds from images for PowerPoint presentations.

Cutout.Pro

Cutout.Pro fits agencies and content studios that remove backgrounds from photos, animated GIFs, and video clips in one credit-based account.

Cutout.Pro removes backgrounds from photos, GIFs, and video, with free previews on every upload and 5 free credits for full-resolution downloads.

Key Features

Free AI tier: every upload gets a free preview, and new accounts receive 5 free credits.

Media coverage: frame-by-frame GIF background removal and video background removal.

Batch processing: a desktop app for Windows and Mac handles batch background removal.

Usage scale: Cutout.Pro states that more than 3,000,000 users rely on it for background removal.

Pricing: Free accounts get unlimited previews and 5 credits. Paid credit packs and subscriptions vary by volume; pricing not publicly listed in a single rate, check the tool’s website.

Platforms: Web, Windows, and Mac.

Best For: Agencies removing backgrounds from GIFs and video alongside still photos.

PicWish

PicWish suits marketplace sellers who want background removal plus ready-made marketplace background templates on desktop and phone.

PicWish removes backgrounds from product photos across web, desktop, and mobile, with a mobile batch mode for up to 30 images at a time.

Key Features

Batch mode: the mobile app processes up to 30 images at a time for background removal or enhancement.

Marketplace templates: background replacement presets are designed for specific marketplaces.

Pro allowance: PicWish Pro includes 450 AI credits per month and high-definition export.

Free tier limit: free exports carry a watermark and are capped below full resolution.

Pricing: The free tier watermarks exports and caps resolution. On iOS, 100 credits cost $6.99 and 1,000 credits cost $49.99, and a weekly Pro subscription costs $5.99.

Platforms: Web, Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Best For: Marketplace sellers applying marketplace-ready background templates.

Erase.bg

Erase.bg fits retail catalog teams that start with free single-image edits and later move to automated pipelines on PixelBin.io.

Erase.bg removes backgrounds free for unlimited single images with no signup, while bulk jobs redirect users to PixelBin.io after signup.

Key Features

Free single edits: individual images can be transformed free with no signup, according to Erase.bg’s official FAQ.

Bulk redirect: bulk transformations require signup and redirect users to PixelBin.io.

Free HD credits: 3 free credits and 3 free downloads each month.

Output resolution: high-resolution output up to 4K on paid credits.

Pricing: Single-image removal is free, with 3 free HD credits per month. A PixelBin subscription costs $19 per month for 100 credits, and credits do not roll over.

Platforms: Web and Android.

Best For: Retail catalog teams moving from single edits to automated pipelines.

How to Choose the Right Background Remover

If you bookmarked the old Adobe Express remove background page, use Adobe Firefly, since that link redirects to the Firefly tool and keeps free single-image removal.

If you need full-resolution output for free, avoid tools that cap or watermark free downloads. Adobe Firefly meets this threshold, while PicWish watermarks free exports and Cutout.Pro limits free full-resolution downloads to 5 credits.

If you work mostly inside Microsoft 365, prioritize integrated removal. Microsoft Designer adds background removal to PowerPoint, while Adobe Firefly hands cutouts to Photoshop.

If you expect to scale to bulk processing, check where batch jobs run. Adobe Firefly batches under Production at 20 credits per flat image, and Erase.bg redirects bulk work to PixelBin.io at $19 per month for 100 credits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Adobe Express remove background page redirect to Firefly?

The Adobe Express remove background page redirects to Firefly because Adobe Firefly now handles Adobe’s standalone background removal after the tool migrated there from Adobe Express. The Firefly page accepts JPEG, PNG, and WEBP files up to 50MB and downloads a transparent PNG. Bookmarks to the old Adobe Express address keep working because they land on the Firefly page instead of returning an error.

Is Adobe Express remove background still free after the redirect to Firefly?

Yes, Adobe Firefly removes backgrounds free with an Adobe account using daily generations. Unlimited use requires a paid Firefly plan, with Firefly Standard at $9.99 per month, as described in Adobe’s official generative credits FAQ.

Can I still remove backgrounds inside the Adobe Express editor?

Yes, Adobe Express keeps a Remove Background button for images already placed in a design, but the standalone upload-and-download tool is in Adobe Firefly. Adobe Firefly accepts uploads up to 50MB for that standalone workflow. Use the Express editor button for quick edits inside a design, and Adobe Firefly when you need a downloadable transparent PNG on its own.

What is the best free alternative to the Adobe Express background remover?

Microsoft Designer removes backgrounds free with a Microsoft account and includes 15 monthly credits for generative AI features. Erase.bg offers unlimited free single-image transformations with 3 free HD credits per month. PicWish also offers a free tier, but it watermarks exports and caps resolution until you buy credits starting at $6.99 for 100 on iOS.

Which background remover handles GIFs and video?

Cutout.Pro removes backgrounds from animated GIFs frame by frame and from video clips. New accounts receive 5 free credits for full-resolution downloads, and every upload gets a free preview. Its Windows and Mac desktop app handles batch jobs for agencies processing many files.

Conclusion

The five background remover tools here differ in where they live and how they scale. Adobe Firefly is now the destination of the Adobe Express redirect and adds credit-based batch jobs, Microsoft Designer sits inside PowerPoint, Cutout.Pro covers GIFs and video, PicWish batches 30 mobile images with marketplace templates, and Erase.bg sends bulk work to PixelBin.io.

Adobe Firefly is the top recommendation for anyone following the Adobe Express remove background redirect, because Adobe has relocated its standalone remover to Firefly and it still delivers free transparent PNGs from 50MB uploads.