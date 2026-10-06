Thu. Oct 8th, 2026
Tatjana Genrich, Miss Germany

Former Miss Germany preparing for pro boxing debut

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Tatjana Genrich, a former Miss Germany, is preparing to make her professional boxing debut next month.

The 33-year-old is returning to a sport she pursued well before her pageant success. Prior to winning the Miss Germany title in 2022, along with honors at the Miss Intercontinental pageant, Genrich competed as an amateur boxer. According to online records, she won state flyweight titles for three straight years from 2007 through 2009.

Genrich said she first became interested in boxing as a student after experiencing bullying.

“I became enthusiastic about the sport very early on,” she said. “I was often bullied at school, and I wanted to fight back somehow. That’s how it all started.”

Her modeling and pageant work delayed her ambition to turn professional, but an opportunity through SES Boxing helped bring her back to the ring. Genrich sponsors ring girls for the promotion’s events, and organizers were familiar with her boxing background. She is scheduled to compete on SES Boxing’s November 14 card against an opponent who had not yet been announced.

To prepare, Genrich is training five days a week with coach Dirk Dzemski, who previously worked with former WBO super-middleweight champion Robert Stieglitz.

Genrich said she hopes her transition into professional boxing will encourage other young women to pursue both athletic and career goals.

“I want to be a role model for young women and show them that you can be successful in both your career and sports,” she said.

Although this will be her first professional bout, Genrich has set an ambitious long-term objective: becoming a world champion.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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