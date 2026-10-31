Tue. Nov 3rd, 2026
Canelo, Mbilli

Canelo vs. Mbilli Results and LIVE Prelim Fight Stream

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

Canelo vs. Mbilli results from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the main event, boxing legend Canelo Alvarez will attempt to take the WBC super middleweight title from undefeated Christian Mbilli.

Live Prelim stream begins at 10 a.m. below:

Results below:

Undercard (DAZN PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli via unanimous decision (115-112, 116-111, 117-110) – for the WBC super middleweight title

Jaime Munguia defeated Nikita Zon via unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 117-111)

Rafael Espinoza defeated Ricardo Blandon via TKO (cut stoppage) – Round 3, 1:22

Reito Tsutsumi defeated Raymundo Rojas via TKO – Round 2, 2:27

Carl Jammes Martin defeated David Picasso via split decision (94-95, 95-94, 96-93)

Prelims (10 a.m. ET)

Sultan Almohammed defeated Erick Villegas via unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 59-55)

Bek Nurmaganbet defeated Marcos Vazquez via KO – Round 1, 2:57

Emiliano Rojo defeated Flavius Biea via TKO – Round 4, 1:38

Brayan Leon defeated Hector Aguirre via unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 78-74)

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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