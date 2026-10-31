Former WWE Star Tammy Lynn “Sunny” Sytch Attempts to Overturn Conviction, But Judge Issues Warning About Longer Prison Sentence

Former WWE personality and Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is making another attempt to challenge the conviction that sent her to prison for more than 17 years. However, her latest legal effort has already encountered a setback, and a Florida judge has warned that successfully reopening her case could potentially result in an even longer prison sentence.

According to a report by PWInsider on October 30, 2026, Sytch recently filed a post-conviction motion seeking to have her judgment and sentence overturned. The motion argues that her original defense attorney provided ineffective assistance by failing to investigate several issues surrounding the March 2022 automobile crash that resulted in the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.

Sytch’s legal filing raises questions about Lasseter’s medical history, toxicology findings and the circumstances surrounding his death. She argues that additional investigation into those matters could have affected the outcome of her case.

Among the issues raised was Lasseter’s reported history of coronary artery disease, stenosis and other cardiovascular conditions. Sytch also pointed to toxicology records indicating that Lasseter had Adderall and Cialis in his system. Additionally, the motion questioned whether injuries associated with CPR performed at the scene could have contributed to the medical findings.

Sytch maintains that her defense attorney failed to adequately investigate whether the collision legally caused Lasseter’s death and whether alternative medical circumstances played a role.

The former wrestling star also raised a potential conflict-of-interest issue involving the prosecution. According to the filing, lead Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilliger was married to physician Zachary Terwilliger, who declared Lasseter’s death. Sytch argues that her defense failed to investigate the relationship or determine whether it presented a conflict that should have been disclosed.

She is seeking an evidentiary hearing, additional discovery, and ultimately the opportunity to have her conviction vacated and potentially receive a new trial.

Judge Dismisses Initial Motion

Despite the arguments presented in her filing, Sytch’s latest legal attempt suffered an immediate setback.

On October 21, Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Christian Miller dismissed the motion, ruling that it was “facially insufficient.”

Importantly, the dismissal was based on procedural requirements rather than a determination of whether Sytch’s allegations about her defense attorney or the medical evidence have merit.

According to the court’s order, the filing failed to include required sworn statements under Florida’s criminal procedure rules. Those requirements include certifying that the defendant has read and understands the motion and that the facts presented are true and correct.

Sytch now has the option of challenging the dismissal or pursuing another properly submitted filing.

However, the judge also outlined a potentially significant risk associated with her efforts to overturn the conviction.

Could Face More Than 26 Years in Prison

Sytch’s current sentence resulted from a negotiated no-contest plea entered in August 2023. She was sentenced in November 2023 to 17 years and six months in prison, followed by eight years of probation.

Judge Miller warned that if Sytch successfully overturns her negotiated plea, prosecutors would no longer be bound by the original agreement. Charges that were dismissed as part of that deal could potentially be reinstated.

If convicted on the original charges, Sytch could face as much as 26 years of incarceration, significantly more than her current prison sentence.

That leaves the former WWE personality facing a difficult decision: continue pursuing post-conviction relief and risk reopening the case, or abandon the effort and preserve the sentence she is currently serving.

The Crash That Changed Everything

Sytch’s legal troubles stem from a March 25, 2022, crash in Ormond Beach, Florida.

According to investigators, Sytch was driving southbound on U.S. 1 when her vehicle struck the rear of a car driven by Lasseter, who was 75 years old. Lasseter was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities reported that Sytch was intoxicated at the time of the collision and did not possess a valid driver’s license. She subsequently faced multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, causing death while driving with a suspended or revoked license, four counts of DUI causing injury and three counts involving property damage.

In August 2023, Sytch entered a no-contest plea to the charges. Three months later, she received her lengthy prison sentence.

During her sentencing hearing, Sytch addressed the Lasseter family and expressed remorse for her actions, acknowledging the devastating impact his death had on them.

Once one of the most recognizable personalities in professional wrestling during the 1990s, Sytch became widely known to WWE audiences as Sunny. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Her latest legal challenge represents another chapter in a case that has dramatically changed the former wrestling star’s life. For now, her conviction and prison sentence remain in place, and any attempt to have them overturned will require overcoming both the procedural problems identified by the judge and the substantial legal hurdles involved in obtaining post-conviction relief.

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