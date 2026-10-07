John Cena Shifts From WWE Legend to Action Hero in ‘Matchbox The Movie’

WWE legend John Cena is trading the squared circle for the driver’s seat in his latest Hollywood adventure, “Matchbox The Movie,” an action-comedy inspired by Mattel’s iconic die-cast car brand.

The film is scheduled to premiere globally on Apple TV on October 9, 2026, marking another major step in Cena’s transition from one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars to one of Hollywood’s most recognizable action-comedy performers.

Watch Official Trailer Below:

Cena stars as Sean, a former leader of a group of childhood friends who has gone on to become an undercover CIA agent. When Sean returns to his hometown, his reunion with his old friends quickly turns into an international adventure that puts the group in the middle of a dangerous plot to save the world.

The movie takes the Matchbox name—famous for its miniature cars—and turns it into the foundation for a globe-trotting action story featuring car chases, espionage, comedy and plenty of explosions.

From the WWE ring to Hollywood

For longtime wrestling fans, Cena’s starring role represents another chapter in an evolution that began while he was still one of WWE’s biggest attractions.

The 17-time world champion has become increasingly successful outside wrestling, building a film résumé that includes Trainwreck, Blockers, Bumblebee, The Suicide Squad, Fast X and Barbie. His portrayal of Peacemaker also established Cena as a legitimate television and streaming star.

Cena’s wrestling career officially came to an end in 2025 following a remarkable 24-year run with WWE. Although he has stepped away from full-time competition, Cena has remained connected to WWE and continues to be one of the company’s most recognizable ambassadors.

Now, Matchbox The Movie gives him another opportunity to combine the physicality that made him a wrestling superstar with the comedic timing that has become a major part of his Hollywood persona.

A star-studded cast

Cena isn’t carrying the movie alone.

The cast includes Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Arturo Castro, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Danai Gurira and Golshifteh Farahani. Biel plays Aimee, while Richardson portrays Crosby and Castro plays Ted.

The movie is directed by Sam Hargrave, best known for the Extraction franchise. Hargrave brings considerable experience with large-scale action sequences and stunt work to a movie that promises to put vehicles—and Cena—at the center of the action.

The screenplay comes from David Coggeshall, with the film produced by Skydance Media and Mattel Studios for Apple Original Films.

More than a movie about toy cars

While Matchbox The Movie is inspired by a toy line, the filmmakers are going considerably bigger than simply putting miniature cars on the screen.

The Matchbox brand dates back to 1953, when automotive enthusiast Jack Odell created a small vehicle that could fit inside a matchbox so his daughter could take it to school. The concept eventually grew into one of the world’s best-known die-cast toy brands.

The movie takes that childhood nostalgia and combines it with a modern action-adventure formula.

Apple describes the film as an action-packed, globe-trotting adventure in which a group of childhood friends finds itself caught up in an international pursuit after Sean returns home.

The trailer also makes clear that audiences shouldn’t expect a quiet nostalgia piece. There are high-speed car sequences, hand-to-hand combat, international locations and the type of over-the-top action that seems tailor-made for Cena.

Another test for Cena’s post-WWE career

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Matchbox The Movie isn’t the toys or even the action sequences—it’s what the film represents for Cena.

For years, Cena was defined primarily as the face of WWE. Today, he’s becoming something much broader: a former wrestling superstar who has successfully established himself as an actor, television star, comedian and Hollywood leading man.

His latest movie arrives at an especially interesting point in his career. Cena has acknowledged that he misses aspects of professional wrestling, but he has also made it clear that his future is moving in a different direction.

With Matchbox The Movie, Cena once again gets to do what made him famous—perform physically demanding action—but this time there is no WWE ring, championship belt or referee.

Instead, there are fast cars, international espionage and a mission to save the world.

“Matchbox The Movie” premieres October 9, 2026, exclusively on Apple TV.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.